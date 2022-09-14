Pinterest announces launch of invite-only mood board app

A new creativity mood board app released by Pinterest is blowing up among millennial TikTok users. It is currently one of the most popular TikTok tools and one of the best mood board apps for mobile devices.

The app, Shuffles by Pinterest, allows users to create endless possibilities of mood boards that can be downloaded and shared among friends, featured in TikTok videos, used as mobile phone screensavers and more.

As the app increases in popularity, we are ready to take a look at what it is, how to use it and some of the best ways to get creative with this new tool — whether you’re a TikTok user or not.

What is Shuffles?

The brainchild of Pinterest, Shuffles is a mood board maker that allows users to create an unlimited number of boards on which they can save images, videos and other content. The app was quietly launched last month and is currently invite-only.

To gain access, users must request an invite from the official website or receive an invite code from a friend who already has a Shuffles account.

How to make a mood board on Shuffles

Once inside the app, users are presented with a range of options for creating their mood boards. The first step is to choose a background — there is currently no limit for what your background can be, but all Shuffles must fit within the given 1080 x 1920 frame (sized to fit a typical mobile phone screen).

You can start your Shuffles with a standard blank canvas, a busy background photo, moving animation or no background at all (just start pasting your pictures).

After deciding how you’ll start, you can then add content to your mood boards. Content can be added by selecting images from Pinterest itself or by uploading images from your own device. You can also add text, draw directly on the board and even add moving photos to your mood boards, giving them a personal touch.

Any pictures added to your mood board can be cut out or animated. This feature makes creating mood boards on the Shuffles app truly unique compared to other mood board apps.

Popular types of mood boards made on the Shuffles app include:



Once your mood board is complete, it can be shared with friends via the app or downloaded and shared on social media. Shuffles also has a feature for browsing mood boards created by other users and an option to “re-shuffle” anyone’s creation to make it your own.

TikTok users are particularly fond of sharing their Shuffles boards, as they provide a fun and creative way to show off their style, fangirl over celebrity crushes or show off a collage for interior design.

Tips and tricks for using Shuffles

Now that you know what Shuffles is and how to use it, here are some tips and tricks for getting the most out of this new mood board creator:

1. Get creative with graphics: Don’t be afraid to mix and match the different photo types to create a mood board that is truly unique. With this app, creativity has no limits.

2. Use the app’s search function: This is a great way to find images and videos that you can use on your mood boards. Simply type in a keyword, and Shuffles will bring up a range of content you can use.

3. Import your Pinterest boards: Another fun thing about Shuffles is that if you already have all your inspiration saved on a Pinterest board, you can import the board and pull straight from it as you create a Shuffles mood board.

4. Think outside the box: Shuffles isn’t just for interior design or aesthetic moodboards. Get creative and use the app to create a board for your next family vacation, a party you’re planning, or even a baby shower.

5. Have fun with it: At the end of the day, Shuffles is all about having fun and being creative. So don’t take this inspiration board app too seriously and enjoy experimenting with different content and layouts.