BYU football gets commitment from colossal 3-star offensive tackle

The first offensive line commitment for BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class is a big one, literally.

Colorado offensive tackle Ethan Thomason announced on live television Wednesday morning that he’ll join Kalani Sitake’s program.

.@EthanThomason77, the 6’8 325 lb lineman from Rocky Mountain HS, has made his choice!! He announced live on @9NEWS with @Scotty_G6 he's headed to @BYUfootball! 👏🏈👏 pic.twitter.com/vkyNFHck95 — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) September 14, 2022

The final five schools Thomason considered included BYU, Utah, Stanford, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

Thomason stands a towering 6-foot-8, 325 pounds, and preps at Rocky Mountain High in Fort Collins, Colorado.

He is rated a three-star prospect, the fifth-best recruit in Colorado and 61st at his position, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

He will graduate in December in order to begin serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a recent profile on Thomason from the Coloradoan’s Kelly Lyell.

“He’s got a lot of genetic tools other kids don’t have, but Ethan is a lot bigger than that,” Mark Brook, his coach at Rocky Mountain High, told the Coloradoan. “He’s a competitor, he’s an athlete, he’s a student of the game, and he cares about his teammates.”