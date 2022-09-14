Facebook Twitter
BYU football gets commitment from colossal 3-star offensive tackle

The first offensive line commitment for BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class is a big one, literally.

Colorado offensive tackle Ethan Thomason announced on live television Wednesday morning that he’ll join Kalani Sitake’s program.

The final five schools Thomason considered included BYU, Utah, Stanford, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

Thomason stands a towering 6-foot-8, 325 pounds, and preps at Rocky Mountain High in Fort Collins, Colorado. 

He is rated a three-star prospect, the fifth-best recruit in Colorado and 61st at his position, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

He will graduate in December in order to begin serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a recent profile on Thomason from the Coloradoan’s Kelly Lyell.

“He’s got a lot of genetic tools other kids don’t have, but Ethan is a lot bigger than that,” Mark Brook, his coach at Rocky Mountain High, told the Coloradoan. “He’s a competitor, he’s an athlete, he’s a student of the game, and he cares about his teammates.”

