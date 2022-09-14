‘Never Have I Ever’ on Netflix: everything on the Season 4 release date, cast and more

Netflix’s wildly popular teen show, “Never Have I Ever,” released its third season in August. Unsurprisingly, fans of the show saw plenty of drama, comedy and some surprising growth from a few characters.

After such a great third season (and a cliffhanger ending!), fans are dying to know: when does the next season come out? Here’s everything we know about “Never Have I Ever” Season 4.

When is ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 coming out?

According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed “Never Have I Ever” for a fourth and final season. “Never Have I Ever” Season 4 will be released in 2023.

FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE SEASON TO THIS??? BENVI STANS ARE BEING FED RN. SEE YOU FOR SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/Ux1qK3HvVT — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) September 13, 2022

“Never Have I Ever” co-creator Mindy Kaling spoke to Today about wrapping the show up after a fourth season. “Every year the cast is getting older and we want them to be believably in high school.”

“We knew how we wanted to end the show when we started the show,” Kaling added. “And four years does seem just to be like the perfect amount of time for a high school show.”

Co-creator Lang Fisher agreed. “But it feels nice to know that this was our last season so that we could really land the plane in the right way. Hopefully, fans will be very happy with the way we wrap things up.”

What will ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 be about?

In an interview with Deadline, Fisher confirmed that “Never Have I Ever” Season 4 will cover Devi’s senior year.

And for fans of Devi’s love triangle between Paxton and Ben, don’t worry — the drama isn’t over yet. Fisher confirmed that “Paxton Hall-Yoshida is in Season 4. He’s in it as much as in Season 3, so the love triangle is not over.”

While fans can expect plenty of drama in Season 4, it’s likely that they’ll finally see Devi coming into her own. “... We wanted to show a little bit of progress for (Devi), a little bit of growing up, and a little bit of her really believing in herself and going on this journey of self-confidence this season,” Fisher explained.

“... She doesn’t think of herself as this giant loser anymore,” Fisher concluded.

Who’s in the ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 cast?

Here are the key players slated to return for Season 4, per RadioTimes:



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar .

as . Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mom, Dr Nalini Vishwakuma .

as Devi’s mom, . Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin, Kamala Nandiwadal .

as Devi’s cousin, . Ramona Young as one of Devi’s best friends, Eleanor Wong .

as one of Devi’s best friends, . Lee Rodriguez as Devi’s other best friend, Fabiola Torres .

as Devi’s other best friend, . Darren Barnet as one of Devi’s love interests, Paxton Hall-Yoshida .

as one of Devi’s love interests, . Jaren Lewison as Devi’s other love interest, Ben Gross .

as Devi’s other love interest, . John McEnroe as himself, the narrator.

What’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ rated and why?

“Never Have I Ever” has a TV-14 rating. According to Netflix Life, the show is definitely for teens and up. Here’s why the show is rated TV-14:

