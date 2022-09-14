Lindsay Graham, Indiana, West Virginia: The nation’s latest on abortion bills

This week two states passed new laws concerning abortion bans — Indiana and West Virginia — and Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a nationwide bill that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks. Here is what we know about some of the nation’s newest abortion laws.

Indiana: At the beginning of August, Indiana lawmakers passed a law that would ban most abortions, with few exceptions. The bill will go into effect Thursday.



Exceptions to the law include cases of rape, incest or if the life of the pregnant person is at a risk if they were to give birth. However, for rape and incest, abortions are allowed up to 10 weeks after fertilization, and up to 20 weeks if there is a “lethal fetal anomaly.”

Abortion care providers are currently challenging this law, stating that the ban on abortion violates the state constitution.

West Virginia: In a special session this week, members of the West Virginia House and Senate passed a law similar to Indiana’s.



Under this law, minors can receive an abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy, in the case of rape or incest. However, the law only applies if the assault is reported to law enforcement, or if the victim seeks medical care at a hospital.

For adults, abortion is legal up to eight weeks of pregnancy, and in cases of rape, incest or if the life of the pregnant person is at risk. Victims must report assault to law enforcement or seek medical care to be allowed an abortion.

The law is currently on the desk of Gov. Jim Justice, waiting for a signature. Justice is a Republican, who has signed anti-abortion bills in the past.

Nationwide abortion law: On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks.



This bill also includes exceptions for incest, rape or risks to the life of the pregnant person.

The New York Times states that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will likely not let this bill receive a Senate vote.

The Times continues to say that Graham’s proposed bill has divided Republicans, with some saying that abortion laws should be left as a decision for the states.