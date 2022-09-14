Facebook Twitter
What uniform combos BYU and Oregon will be wearing in this week’s matchup

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) attempts a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Statesboro, Ga.

Paul Abell, Associated Press

BYU football has gotten more active in shaking up its uniform game in recent years.

Oregon has been doing it for much longer, thanks to its affiliation with Nike.

Now, the two programs are meeting on the field again for the first time since 2006, and we know what they’ll be wearing.

BYU unveiled its threads for Saturday’s game on Monday — the Cougars will be going with a royal blue helmet, a white jersey top and bottom, and royal blue trim.

It will be the second time BYU has worn that uniform combination, per BYU Uniform Tracker. The Cougars wore it last year in their road game at Georgia Southern.

Oregon, meanwhile, revealed its uniform combination for the BYU game on Wednesday.

The Ducks will be going with their nightmare green color — applied to helmet, jersey top and bottom — along with yellow trim.

A nice little touch is the players’ gloves, which are green and adorned with a pair of iconic school logos in yellow.

Outside of the pattern on Oregon’s shoulder pads and a few Oregon logos in different places, it’s a similar look to what the Ducks wore in the 2019 Pac-12 championship game against Utah.

AP19341209717384.jpg

Oregon linebacker Troy Dye (35) celebrates with teammates Deommodore Lenoir (6) and Brady Breeze (25) after Dye intercepted a Utah pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

