How has BYU performed against Oregon in the past?

The BYU Cougars will be back on the road this weekend to face the Oregon Ducks following their big win last weekend against the Baylor Bears.

Here’s what happened between the Cougars and the Ducks in previous matchups:

All-time history between BYU and Oregon football

The Cougars and Ducks have met six times overall, and the series is tied at three wins apiece. The first meeting took place in 1964, and the most recent one was in 2006.

