How has BYU performed against Oregon in the past?

The BYU Cougars will be back on the road this weekend to face the Oregon Ducks following their big win last weekend against the Baylor Bears.
Here’s what happened between the Cougars and the Ducks in previous matchups:
All-time history between BYU and Oregon football
The Cougars and Ducks have met six times overall, and the series is tied at three wins apiece. The first meeting took place in 1964, and the most recent one was in 2006.
- Oregon won the first two meetings — both home games for the Ducks — by a combined 20 points in a back-to-back series in 1964 and 1965.
- The teams didn’t face each other again until 1978, when BYU won a one-point game (17-16) at Oregon to get on the board in the all-time series.
- The Cougars and Ducks had another back-to-back set in 1989 and 1990. This one was a home-and-home, with BYU winning the first in Provo and Oregon winning the second in Eugene.
- The most recent meeting came in the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl, where BYU obliterated Oregon 38-8, holding the Ducks scoreless until the fourth quarter.
