Why Utes’ blowout win over SUU was a game of firsts — and so ‘invaluable’

One of the things to come out of Utah’s home opener, a 73-7 thrashing of Southern Utah last Saturday, was the opportunity for backups to gain some valuable game experience.

It was, in a way, a glimpse into the future.

The game was so lopsided that coach Kyle Whittingham played the reserves in the second half.

Freshman running back Jaylon Glover had his first career carry and his first career touchdown in his college debut.

“It was a surreal moment. You’ve got to act like you’ve been there before. The first of many and I’m excited to keep going,” Glover said of his first TD. “Ultimately, I know I’m a young guy and I’ve got a lot of years ahead of me, so my job is to stay healthy and stay ready.”

Freshman linebacker Lander Barton recorded his first career sack in the first half in his home debut.

“It felt good to have the first sack of my career,” he said. “I expect many more to come. The environment was great but I can imagine next week will be even better.”

Meanwhile, running back Chris Curry scored his first career touchdown.

“He’s a great back,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “It’s always good when you get a guy like him going, to see him running downhill, hitting those holes hard like that. I’m excited for him.”

In the fourth quarter, tight end Thomas Yassmin recorded his first career touchdown reception on a 29-yard pass from Bryson Barnes.

The second-team and third-team offense played the entire second half. The first-team defense played just one series in the second half before allowing the backups to take over.

“It gets you guys that you may have to count on reps and you give them experience,” Whittingham said of the reserves getting work. “That’s invaluable. Practice is great but it’s not like game reps. It helps you this year and next year.”

While the Utes put on quite an offensive show against SUU, there was some controversy going on in the stands on Saturday.

University of Utah police are investigating reports that two female students wore body paint as tops to the Utes football game with Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Photos of the women showed the body paint appeared to be applied to depict tank tops adorned with a red "U."

66: Margin of Utah’s victory over Southern Utah.

73: Points scored by the Utes against SUU.

82: Points scored by Utah in a game against UTEP in 1973.

Comments from Deseret News readers:

I stayed for the whole game so I could watch the 2’s and 3’s. SUU was never going to compete in that game, but the final score was a surprise. However, the 28 points in the 2nd half all came from the 2nd and 3rd team offense and on basic plays. Granted, SUU had substituted as well. I find it funny that Utah is bashed by some for the score and would have been bashed by some if it was only a 28-point blowout.

— Big J

Curry was terrific, as was Barnes. And a couple of Glover’s runs brought to mind a similarly-sized freshman RB in 2020. That kind of choked me up a little bit.

— JohninSLC

