‘The Great British Baking Show’ is back with a new season on Netflix. Here’s what we know

The much anticipated “The Great British Baking Show” is back with a brand new season on Netflix. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect.

Season 13 premieres on the streaming platform on Sept. 16. Viewers can, once again, expect a dozen of the best British bakers to compete in 30 brand new challenges over the course of 10 weeks, judged by returning hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

These challenges “are designed to put every bit of their baking ability to the test,” said co-host Noel Fielding, who will reprise his duties alongside Matt Lucas, in the trailer.

“I’ve always wanted to fly but I’ve never had the courage to actually do it,” said one contestant in the trailer. “This year, I thought I’d give it a try and ... I’m here!”

What to expect from ‘The Great British Baking Show’ season 13

Each episode will feature three challenges: a signature bake, a technical bake and a showstopper bake, each with its own unique theme.

The trailer hints that the first round of “astounding cakes” will be “a batch of scrumptious signature sandwiches, a classic American cake that will catch some red-handed, and a show-stopping home bake that will expose any shaky foundations,” Lucas said, per People magazine.

Other themes include Mexican Week and Halloween Week.

Although “The Great British Bake Off” is technically set to premiere as Season 13 in the U.K., in the U.S., where it airs as “The Great British Baking Show,” the series will launch as Season 10.

Why is ‘The Great British Baking Show’ so good?

You may think, “What’s so entertaining about baking, anyway?” Watch an episode and you will find yourself at the edge of your seat, biting your nails and hoping that the Swiss roll has enough layers or that the pattern turned out OK, as I previously wrote for the Deseret News.

“I think great television has to be simple but then within that, all the complications can play out,” said Richard McKerrow, the show’s executive producer, per Insider.

According to Bustle, as the show continues to gain popularity, it has become a comforting and unifying power during the isolating time of the COVID-19 pandemic.