What BYU football’s ‘The Cut’ showed behind the scenes of the win over Baylor

BYU’s “The Cut” video series, a behind-the-scenes look at Cougar victories, is like the ultimate highlight video.

From game highlights to coach and player reactions to the lead-up to a game, the series provides a unique look back at what went into each victory.

It stands to reason, then, that BYU’s first home victory over a top-10 team in 32 years — the Cougars’ 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor last Saturday — gave the series’ producers quite the content.

“The Cut” video for the Baylor game was released on Wednesday, and by Thursday around noon it already had more than 14,000 views.

What did this episode of the series showcase?

SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want to know anything about the video before watching, stop scrolling now. Spoilers are definitely ahead.

3 things to watch in the 2022 Baylor episode of BYU football’s ‘The Cut’

The sugar glass promotion: Just before the :40 second mark, BYU photographer Jaren Wilkey explains all the work that went into the photo shoot for promoting BYU’s all-royal jerseys for the team’s home opener.

The star of the segment? Sugar glass, and watching Cougar players run through it.

Derwin Gray visits the program: At the 4:25 mark, the video shows former BYU defender Derwin Gray talking to the team.

Gray is now a pastor for Transformation Church in South Carolina, and recently he wrote an opinion piece for the Deseret News on confronting racism in the wake of the investigation into allegations of fans using racial slurs during a late August volleyball match between BYU and Duke.

What’s truly enjoyable here is watching Gray interact with current members of the team, and telling some of the players about his memories of their family members he knew from his time in Provo.

Teammates building up Jake Oldroyd: Highlights from the game start just past the 10-minute mark — don’t miss Tyler Batty’s pre-game quote.

The best segment, though, starts 13 minutes in. That’s when the video covers the two missed field goals by kicker Jake Oldroyd, at the end of regulation and in the first overtime, and how his teammates — including Lopini Katoa and Max Tooley — were there, building him up after a rough stretch.

It’s a well-documented storyline this week — particularly when quarterback Jaren Hall hugged the Cougars’ kicker after the win — and a poignant reminder of the importance of teamwork and sticking together through adversity.

“There’s no reason to hang his head. I don’t have any doubt that Jake will come back and be himself,” Katoa said.