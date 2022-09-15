Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid pleads guilty to felony DWI

Britt Reid, a former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and son of the team’s head coach, Andy Reid, has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in the lead up to a 2021 crash that seriously injured a young girl.

Reid entered the plea earlier this month soon after his attorney, J.R. Hobbs, released a statement expressing Reid’s “deep apologies.”

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to (the injured girl), and her family, and to his own family. He also extends deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected,” the statement said.

Reid’s guilty plea was reportedly part of a plea deal that guarantees him a reduced sentence, according to ABC News.

“Reid, who has faced prior legal trouble — including pleading guilty to driving under the influence in 2008 — will be sentenced in late October. He can be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison,” the article said.

The car crash that led to the charges against Reid happened near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. He was speeding when he hit two parked cars along the side of the road, ESPN reported.

“Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph shortly before the collision and had a blood alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08,” the article said.

The article noted that a young girl who had been in one of the parked cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Ten months after the crash, the Chiefs reached a “confidential agreement” with her family to cover her medical treatment, ESPN reported.

In an interview this month with ABC News, the girl’s mother, Felicia Miller, described some of the recovery process and expressed frustration about Reid’s plea deal.

“I think the family is upset, because they perceive a different system of justice for those who have privilege and those who don’t, those who have privilege and those people from the victim’s community,” said Tom Porto, the family’s attorney, to ABC News.

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with Reid in 2021 after his contract expired. Andy Reid continues to lead the team.

