The trailer for the new Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” was released on Thursday, and so far there have been mixed reactions.

Did Whitney Houston’s family sign off on her biopic?

In 2014, another Whitney Houston biopic received major criticism from the late singer’s family. According to The Guardian, Houston’s mother issued a statement about the creation of “Whitney,” a Lifetime biopic directed by Angela Bassett.

“Please, please let her rest,” Cissy Houston said in the statement. She explained how her family was “exhausted” by “continuing misinformation” from people who didn’t know her, per The Guardian.

Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and former manager, is the executor of Whitney Houston’s estate, according to The New York Times. Pat Houston is also a producer for “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” per IMDB.

In 2019, the estate became more open than it had been in the past and had a list of extensive projects after Pat Houston felt it was time. “Everything is about timing for me. It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic,” she told the Times.

Her estate, producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music signed off on the film.

What do fans think of the newly released trailer?

So far, reactions have been mixed about the trailer. Some are excited for the film, while others are wishing Whitney’s story and image had been left alone.

they coming out with a whitney houston biopic “i wanna dance with somebody” i can’t wait to watch that — shared with desiree . (@coourttneyyyyy) September 15, 2022

I don’t think a Whitney Houston biopic was needed… — Jazz (@iSlapJezebels) September 15, 2022

Another biopic??? I'm glad to have been old enough to see Whitney Houston's greatest moments. https://t.co/7n17dWww7J — The G-Listed (@theglisted) September 15, 2022

a whitney houston biopic?? didn't they already make like, 4 of these since she passed away?? — 🛩️ • kat • 🔞🏳️‍🌈 (@joohoneybeee) September 15, 2022

Who’s playing Whitney?

British actress Naomi Ackie is featured in the film as Whitney Houston. Ackie has starred in several movies, most notably “Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker” as Jannah, according to IMDB.

Reactions to Ackie’s portrayal have been positive so far. The Independent reports that people are particularly positive about Ackie’s voice and her similarity to how Houston spoke.

“She may not look like Whitney but she ... sure talks like her,” a fan wrote.