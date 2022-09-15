Who is starting at quarterback for Steve Sarkisian? The Texas coach isn’t saying

Less than a week after Texas nearly upset then-No. 1 Alabama, the Longhorns have a dilemma: who’s going to be the starting quarterback for their next game?

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is keeping a lid on that information.

“You guys can keep poking the bear on what I do at quarterback,” Sarkisian told reporters Thursday, per 247 Sports. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to give you game-planning decisions or how we practice. There’s a reason you guys don’t come to practice. If I wanted you to know who took snaps, I’d let you come to practice.”

The big part of the problem for Sarkisian and Texas is that starter Quinn Ewers and his backup, Hudson Card, both were injured in the 20-19 loss to the Crimson Tide.

That could leave redshirt freshman Charles Wright as the starting quarterback when Texas takes on UTSA this Saturday.

Ewers left the game against Alabama late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Alabama’s Dallas Turner. On Monday, Sarkisian told reporters Ewers had a sprained clavicle, an injury that could sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Card finished out the game against the Crimson Tide, though he did so on a bad ankle, per the Austin American-Statesman.

“I think from a QB perspective, I was really proud of all three of the guys,” Sarkisian said, per 247 Sports. “They all in my opinion progressed this week. Quinn and Hudson got healthier and healthier as the week went on. I thought Charles did a good job of managing more of the reps that he got. I felt like his comfort level, his confidence was as good as I’ve seen it or better. That’s a real positive for us that all three of those guys got better as the week went on.

“What I can clarify is that all three guys got better this week. I don’t think it’s my job to get on here and tell you guys what our gameplan is going to be.”