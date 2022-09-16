Worried about identity theft? Here’s how to protect your online privacy

When it comes to your online privacy and security, you can never be too careful. According to identitytheft.org, 5.7 million reports of identity theft and fraud were made in 2021 alone. Have you ever wondered what more you could do to protect data and increase your privacy online? Here are some tips to help keep your personal data safe and secure.

1. Understand why online privacy is important

Online privacy is important because when you surf the web or use social media or other online services, your personal data is vulnerable to theft and exploitation. Plus, according to Forbes, online privacy is more complicated than you may initially think. By using a virtual protection network (VPN), ad blocking services and other privacy tools, you can protect your personal data from prying eyes and keep your online activities confidential.

Having control over your identity and personal information online is a crucial step in maintaining online safety, protecting personal data and avoiding situations such as identity theft. Identify theft and data breaches can happen by scammers accessing your personal information on social media, mobile apps or other sites used to browse the internet.

2. Use a VPN to protect your online traffic

One of the best ways to protect your online privacy and personal data is to use a VPN. A VPN encrypts your traffic and routes it through a private server, making it difficult for anyone to spy on your online activities.

To start using a VPN, you first need to sign up for a VPN service. There are many different VPN providers available, such as Private Internet Access, ExpressVPN and CyberGhost. Do some research to find the best VPN service for you. Once you’ve signed up, install the VPN software on your device and connect to a server. You can then surf the web securely and anonymously.

3. Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication

Have you ever wondered how to secure your passwords and accounts even more? The answer is two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of online privacy and security that requires you to enter a code from your mobile device or scan your fingerprint in addition to entering your password. Setting up two-factor authentication is another way to protect your privacy online and will make it harder for anyone to hack into your accounts or steal your personal data.

4. Install ad blockers and tracking blockers

Ad blocking is another great way to protect your privacy online. Ad blocking services help block ads and track cookies that can collect information about your browsing habits. Using ad blocking software will increase your online privacy by keeping your data safe and secure. It will also speed up your browsing experience by blocking unwanted content.

Some of the most common ad blockers include Ghostery, AdLock and Opera ad blocker for Chrome. Consider testing out one of these browser extensions on your own device to increase your digital privacy.

5. Delete your browsing history regularly

To protect your online privacy and personal information, it is important to delete your browsing history regularly. Frequently deleting browsing history will remove any traces of your online activities from your device and make it harder for scammers or hackers to track you down. Deleting browser history will also help computer apps run better and speed up your browsing.

6. Protect your mobile device with a password or fingerprint scan

If you use a mobile device, protecting it with a password or biometric authentication such as a fingerprint scan is a step that should not be skipped. Adding extra security measures to your phone will help prevent anyone from gaining access to your device and viewing your personal information.

7. Be careful about what information you share online

Finally, be careful about what information you share online. Avoid posting personal details like your address or phone number on social media, and think twice before sharing photos or videos that could potentially be used to identify private information about you or your family members.