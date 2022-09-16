High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 17 (Week 6)

Region 1

With 3:29 left in the half, Davis kicker Gage Butler nailed a 42 yard field goal to pull the Davis within four of Syracuse. Unfortunately for the Darts, that is as close as they would get. The Titans added two scores before the half ended, and then carried that momentum into the 2nd half, on route to the 48-6 win. Syracuse quarterback Jake Hopkins tossed three TDs on the night, each to a different receiver, while three other Titans found paydirt on the ground.

“We played our most complete game of the season. I was happy with the way the kids played and my staff did a great job of getting them ready. It was an awesome environment for a great home win.”

— Syracuse coach Mike Knight

It took a late fourth quarter rally, but Farmington did just enough to hold off Layton and remain undefeated on the season. Trailing 17-14, Farmington quarterback Easton Wight found Ben Stucki for a 38 yard touchdown with just over four minutes remaining to take the lead. Farmington, ranked 5th in the latest RPI, remains one of only two schools in 6A yet to have lost a game this season.

“The boys fought to the very end. Gotta love big time plays being made by big time players.”

— Farmington coach Daniel Coats

In a battle of 0-5 teams, a dominant 2nd quarter allowed Weber to roll past Clearfield and pick up its first win of the season. The Warriors found themselves trailing 7-3 after a 12 yard touchdown pass from Clearfield’s Jordan Tovey to Tanner Hittle. Weber would respond with a 100 yard kick return touchdown by Teegan Humphries to take back the lead, and would never look back. The Warriors ended the half with 28 unanswered points, and added another 14 in the third to cruise past Clearfield.

Region 2

An early first quarter score ended up being the only score West needed as the Panthers defense blanked Hunter on Friday night. West quarterback Isaiah SueSue tallied a four yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then added five more scores through the air for good measure.

The Lancers dismantled the Taylorsville Warriors behind four touchdown passes and 2 rushing touchdowns from Granger’s Ricky Mamone. After suffering two early season losses, Granger has managed to get their record back into the winning side after improving 3-2 in tonight’s win.

Roy was able to extend a four-point halftime lead into a double-digit victory behind an impressive performance from Da’Von Harvey. Harvey scored one touchdown from each side of the ball, first he hauled in a nine-yard pass from Colby Frokjer. Later he had a 20-yard pick-six to give Roy a 21-7 lead. Robert Young and Logan Cella found the end zone in the second half to extend the lead.

The Bingham Miners get a win against Region 3 opponent Herriman, winning 23-15. All three of the Miners touchdowns came from running the ball, Carson Sudbury, Havea Fotu, and Maddax Peck each ran one in for Bingham.

West Jordan made sure that a first quarter touchdown from Riverton would be its last. After trailing after the first quarter, the Jaguars went off for 24 in the second quarter and lead the rest of the way. The West Jordan defense was strong, allowing only a touchdown and also scoring a pick-six, and scoring off a blocked kick.

“We had a great two weeks of practice to prepare for this game. We felt we could do some really good things with our defense this week. Coach Morgan always has his guys ready to play so we knew we had to prepare really well for them. We scored on offense, defense, and special teams. Raige Tabbal had a pick 6 and Porter Hall had a blocked punt that he recovered for a touchdown. I am really proud of the way our kids played tonight, with grit and aggressiveness.”

— West Jordan coach Ron Halbert

Mountain Ridge responded to their first loss of the season with a dominating victory over the Grizzlies. The Sentinels took an 11-point lead into halftime, but left no doubt after a 28-0 third quarter. Brody Laga and Semisi Kinikini each scored twice on the ground.

Region 4

Ian Sanches kicked a 33-yard field and less than two minutes later Kaden Hodson connected with Crew McChesney for a 81-yard touchdown to give Lone Peak a 10-point lead. The two teams would battle for two more quarters, but that stretch kept the distance as the Knights edged out Pleasant Grove in a matchup between two top 6A teams.

Missing standout quarterback McCae Hillstead? Well, that wasn’t a problem for the Falcons Friday night, who still managed to score 42 first half points with backup quarterback Trent Call—who finished the game with four total touchdowns. With the win, the 6A RPI top-ranked Falcons improved to 6-0 on the season.

A strong defensive first half from the Chargers allowed them to beat the visiting American Fork Cavemen, 35-14. Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson threw for three touchdowns, and teammate Drew Patterson ran for one and managed to score off a pick-six. The Chargers take the win in their first Region 4 matchup.

Region 5

Bonneville came into the game ranked 4th in the RPI and defending a perfect 5-0, but it was the upset-minded Bountiful Redhawks who won the defensive battle. After Bountiful jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, each team traded blows down to the wire. Protecting a two-point lead with just over two minutes left in the game, Bountiful’s Britton Tidwell took an interception 22 yards for the score, helping secure the victory for the Redhawks.

Box Elder’s offense flipped a switch late in the second quarter, turning a five point deficit into a decisive 24 point victory. It all started when Bees quarterback Ryan Griffin found Tallin Chappell for a six yard touchdown with no time left in the first half. Box Elder continued the momentum in the third, including 95 yard kick return touchdown by Cole Mortensen. Box Elder outscored Viewmont 34-12 in the second half to pull away for the win. Easton White and Daxton Sumko combined to rush for 129 yards, with each going over the century mark.

After entering the half tied at 21, Woods Cross edged out a road victory with two touchdowns and a shutout defense. Cash Henderson was responsible for both scores on the ground, giving the Wildcats the 14-point lead they needed to earn the tough Region 5 victory.

“Great win for us tonight. I am proud of our boys and the way they kept fighting. I am proud of our coaches for raising the level of expectation every day with our boys. Our offensive line set the tone from the beginning and that was great to see. I thought our defense made great adjustments at halftime against a very good passing team. I am proud of our program. It is great to be a Wildcat on Friday night.”

— Woods Cross coach Brody Benson

Region 6

Skyline overcame an early deficit and then emphatically pulled away in the second half as it improved to 5-1 on the season with a strong Region 6 victory over Skyline. Kace Gurr rushed for three touchdowns, including two in the second quarter that helped give Brighton the lead heading into halftime. After Skyline’s Zane Cooper kicked a 30-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 20-17, Brighton’s Quincy Covington took the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to help put the game out of reach.

Park City managed to withstand a scoreless second half and beat Highland 21-16. The Miners earned a 21-3 lead at half, however Highland shut out Park city in the second half as it tried to make the comeback. The Rams ended up a touchdown short and Park City improves to 5-1 on the season.

Leading by just one point at halftime, the Leopards used a 21-0 scoring advantage in the second half to run away with a Region 6 victory over Olympus Friday night. Amini Amone, Omar Shah and Tucker McCormick each notched a rushing touchdown for East.

Region 7

Finding themselves trailing at the half, the Bruins regrouped, found a spark, and ignited their offense, rallying for the 41-31 win over Hillcrest. Carter Burgi was big for Mountain View, scoring two rushing touchdowns to help the Bruins pick up their first win of the season.

“It was a great team effort tonight, but running back Messi Pahulu and offensive/defensive linemen Anoa Ballard took over the game with their effort. The offenses ability to answer Hillcrest scores with touchdowns was also a huge factor in the win.”

— Mountain View coach Abe Poduska

While the score was closer than some may have anticipated through three quarters, the Stallions used a 21-0 advantage in the fourth quarter to eventually blow out their cross-town rival Tooele. Quarterback Ezra Harris tossed four touchdowns—two of which went to Dylan Hamilton—to lead Stansbury to a 6-0 start to the season.

Cedar Valley outscored Timpanogos 27-6 in the second half to improve to 4-2 on the season and just as importantly 3-0 in region play setting up a big showdown in Week 7 against Stansbury. Cooper Thomson and Joe Lomu each rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Aviators, with Thomas also tossing a pair of TD passes.

“Coach Jason Linde’s Offensive Line took control of the game to help lead us to victory. Hats off to Luke Livingston, what a player and competitor.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Payson led by as much as 36 points in this Region 7 showdown, but Uintah quarterback Chase Harding connected with receiver Jaron Colton for three fourth quarter touchdowns to make the final score line look a bit more respectable. Kade Edwards tossed three touchdowns for the Lions, who improved to 4-2 on the season.

Region 8

It was an easy-breezy victory for the 5A RPI top-ranked Thunderbirds, who led by four scores at halftime. Micah Beckstead continued his strong season on the ground (two rushing touchdonws) and quarterback Helaman Casuga tossed three touchdowns, helping Timpview improve its 2022 record to 5-1.

A safety midway through the second quarter were the only points Orem conceded in this Region 8 matchup, as it ran away with a comfortable victory. Feleti Iongi had a rushing touchdown as well as a 70-yard punt return touchdown for the Tigers.

Region 9

A first half field goal broke the tie in favor of Spanish Fork, who won on the road against Salem Hills 17-14. The Dons managed to squeak out the victory behind two touchdown runs from Kaden Vest, and a 42 yard field goal from Carter Jones. Spanish Fork evens up its Region 9 record 1-1 with tonight’s win.

Wasatch outgained Maple Mountain 600 yards to 230 yards as it pulled away for the region win with a dominant second as it outscored the Golden Eagles 34-3. Mack Kelson passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Wasps, with Max Madson adding 170 rushing yards and three TDs.

Region 10

Whatever was said in the Desert Hills locker room at halftime worked quite well, as the Thunder scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to turn a tightly contested game into a blowout. Thunder senior Noah Fuailetolo tossed three touchdowns in his return, while fellow seniors Kona Crowell and Tyden Morris each found the endzone twice on the ground.

“It was a great team win against a very good and well coached team. We played with emotion and executed our game plan on both sides of the ball.”

— Desert Hills coach Rick Berry

Snow Canyon quarterback Hunter Johnson completed 18 of 24 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and then he also rushed for another 90 yards and two scores as the Warriors rolled past Hurricane for the easy region victory. Snow Canyon’s defense held Hurricane to just 168 yards of total offense.

“Proud of our team tonight. Thought that we got some good reps in all phases of the game. We have had some sluggish third quarters and I thought we played well tonight in the third. A lot of our younger kids played well late in the game and got experience. It will help us as we prepare for Desert Hills next Friday.”

— Snow Canyon coach Mike Esplin

In a great back-and-forth Region 10 game, Cedar’s Parker Kucifer booted a 38-yard field goal in overtime as Cedar improved to 3-0 on the season by denying Pine View it’s first win of the season. Koden Lunt rushed for two touchdowns to lead the way offensively for the Reds.

Region 11

The Mountain Crest defense plugged every hole and shut every window Friday night against the preseason Region 11 favorite Green Canyon. Coupled with the dominant defensive performance, a touchdown reception from Thatcher Phelps and late rushing touchdown from Dontay McMurtrey was all the scoring that the Mustangs needed to take home their first region victory of 2022.

It was the first time this season Logan got to play on its home field, but the Bears from Bear River spoiled the night, upsetting the Grizzlies 41-20 to notch their first region victory. Quarterback Ryker Jeppsen accounted for four scores on the night for Bear River (two passing, two rushing) while Rydon Jones added two more TDs on the ground. Both schools now sit 1-1 in region play.

“Our guys played great and with a lot of energy. We finally put together 4 quarters of football. They won that game during the week with how we practiced. Hoping we can build on the win.”

— Bear River coach Trampis Waite

Sky View found the reset button Friday night after four straight losses, and took out all its frustration on region foe Ridgeline. The Bobcats offense produced 30 points, the first time they had done so since a week one victory. The defense also looked improved, maintaining a shut-out until the third quarter, and then only allowing one score. Brevin Egbert led the Bobcats with two rushing touchdowns.

“So proud of how hard our kids played tonight. It was a great team win. All three phases contributed in a positive way.”

— Sky View coach Chris Howell.

3A North

Ogden wards off the visiting Union Cougars, beating them 44-28. The first quarter ended with the teams tied 6-6, but Union didn’t get another chance once Ogden scored 21 in the second quarter. A much needed win for Ogden who had lost two games in a row coming into tonight.

“Great team win by Ogden tonight as we rallied after a tough loss led by the offensive line as we ran for 230 yards and opportunistic defense that had numerous sacks and five takeaways super proud of the resilience and unity of this team. Chino Furniss threw three touchdown passes one to Kire Thompson, two to Chet Colvin and Max Trujillo led us in rushing with Chet missing the second half with injury running for 145 yards & two TDs. Big games defensively for Braxten Shobe ten tackles two sacks two TFL’s and a forced fumble also Lawson Jarrett had two interceptions one for a touchdown.”

— Ogden coach Erik Thompson

The undefeated Trojans kept their record clean with a comfortable showing against Juan Diego Friday night. Gavin Turner hauled in three touchdown receptions for Morgan, giving him 10 on the season.

“Great game tonight. We need to clean a few things up, but the team played hard. Credit to Juan Diego on a well played and exciting game.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

The Cowboys exploded for 56 first half points to dispatch the Scots and improve to 6-0 on the season. Four different Grantsville players recorded a rushing touchdown, but it was Hunter Bell who recorded a team-high two scores. The Cowboys have won their last three games by a combined score of 173-33.

“Another great team victory. Ben Lomond came out tough tonight. We were able to make some adjustments and shut them down. We scored in every phase of the game tonight. Ethan Rainer with two kick returns for touchdowns on some great blocking by our return team.”

— Grantsville coach Kody Byrd

3A South

Canyon View overcame a 19-7 deficit late in the second quarter to rally past North Sanpete for the region victory to improve to 4-2 on the season. Jaxon Jensen tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Falcons, including two to Nick Macias in the third quarter which put Canyon View ahead 27-25 heading into the third quarter. Traie Buhler scored on a 23-yard pass to stretch the lead to 34-25 early in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.

Juab quarterback Alex Jackson passed for seven touchdowns as he outdueled Richfield quarterback Reggie Hafen who passed for five touchdowns as the Wasps remained perfect on the season with another dominant offensive showing. Juab had five different players score on receiving TDs, with Payton Park and Justin Stevens accounting for two each.

In a matchup between two 2-3 teams, it was the Templars who came out on top and improved to .500 on the season, thanks to a 28-0 advantage in the second quarter. Quarterback Kayson Douglas connected with Hunter Stevens twice in the second period to help blow the game open.

2A North

With Judge’s only touchdown coming from a pick-six, it was the Providence Hall (2-3) defense that was the star of the show, keeping the Judge offense off of the scoreboard. Quarterback Tui Fonua made sure the offense played their role though, as he finished with two touchdown passes to help the Patriots pull off the upset on the road.

Any time you put up 49 points in the first quarter, you’re likely going to win the game fairly comfortably, and that’s exactly what happened for Summit Academy Friday night. Quarterback Devin Watson tossed all five of his touchdowns in under six minutes of gameplay—giving him 23 touchdowns passes through six games for the Bears.

South Summit jumped out to a 23-0 lead as they remained undefeated with a victory over Emery. Bracken Lassche scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. Emery would close the gap to just nine, but couldn’t get any closer as they fell for their first loss in three weeks. “Hard fought game. Another good solid win for our program against a good team.” — South Summit coach Mike Ruf

2A South

With the way it played Friday night, one wouldn’t be able to tell that Millard was winless coming into its matchup with Grand, as it cruised to a dominant victory. Morgan Wade had a brilliant game on the ground for the Eagles, finishing with rushing touchdowns of 22, 51 and 64 yards.

A rushing touchdown hat trick from Ayden Bradshaw — to go along with his 175 rushing yards — powered the Beavers (3-3) to steady and comfortable victory over Delta that pushed the team to a .500 record following a 0-3 start to the season. Beaver will look to make it four straight wins next week against Grand—which lost by more than 40 points to Millard Friday night. “We were able to earn a hard fought road win over a tough Delta team. Our defense played another outstanding game. Ayden Bradshaw had 175 yards on 12 carries. Great job of blocking by our entire offensive unit.” — Beaver coach Jon Marshall

Zach Conway (3), Parker Snyder (2) and JD Palmer (1) combined for six rushing touchdowns in this 2A South matchup, preserving the Broncos’ unblemished 2022 record. San Juan scored 40 unanswered points in a run that stretched late into the third quarter. “We were able to get it going on the ground and through the air in a well balanced victory. Defense played well and offense continued to light it up. We are happy with our first region win of the year.” — San Juan coach Barkley Christensen

1A North

In a rematch of last year’s 1A state championship, Layton Christian throttled Duchesne to get a little sense of revenge in the shutout victory. Manu Vaitaki and Jessaia Giatras each rushed for three touchdowns to spearhead the region win for Layton Christian.

Gunnison Valley improved to 5-1 on the season as it helped North Sevier scoreless in the second half to complete the rally for the region victory. Bryson Sorensen scored the winning touchdown for the Bulldogs midway through the third quarter, and the defense made it hold up. North Sevier led 19-0 early in the second quarter before the Bulldogs completed their comeback. “We started out flat and missed opportunities early. Inch by inch we slowly were able to climb out of a 19-0 hole and fought hard for the one-point come-from-behind victory.” — Gunnison coach Patrick King

1A South

Enterprise handed Kanab its first loss of the season after winning 22-14. The Wolves rushing crew showed up today, with each of Aiden Dougherty, Ryker Philips, and Kyron Bracken scoring for Enterprise. Enterprise improves to 6-0 on the season and remains as the only undefeated 1A school. It is the best start in school history for the Wolves.

Nonregion

Max Perry scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and then Rich played outstanding defensive throughout to beat Kemmerer, Wyo. in an 11-man football game. Rich’s defense held Kemmerer to just 84 yards of total offense in the win.

McKade Nelson and Jake Smith each recorded two rushing touchdowns to help propel North Summit past Parowan Friday night. The win—which was second of the season for the Braves—may give them some momentum as they head into region play next week against a 4-1 North Sevier squad. “We were pleased tonight with our team effort, especially our offensive output. The emotions of homecoming gave us a boost on both sides of the ball. It was good for our morale to get a win after a few tough games in a row,” said North Summit coach Jerre Holmes.

Cottonwood took down the Spartans at home behind strong play in the middle quarters. Roman Caywood hit Kaelen Gray for a touchdown just before halftime to give the Colts the lead and they never looked back. “Kids played extremely hard tonight and we were able to run the ball better than we have all season, which really opened some things up for us. Defensively we need to clean a few things up buy got stops when we needed to and a big Pick-6 by Nick Bean that put the game out of reach.” — Cottonwood coach Casey Miller

The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season with their 56-point thrashing of Water Canyon Friday night. Milford was led by quarterback Kilo Tsosie, who tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers. Bryson Clark notched a 58-yard rushing touchdown as well as a 36-yard interception return touchdown for the Tigers. “My kids all played well against a Water Canyon team that has made a bunch of improvements over the last few games that we have watched. Kysler Merriweather got to show off his speed tonight on a couple of returns. And we came away healthy.” — Milford coach Thane Marshall

Crimson Cliffs scored four first half touchdowns as they moved to 5-1 on the season, keeping hold of their top ranking in 4A. Four different players scored in the first half, three of which were receptions from Steele Barben. “Cyprus is a big physical team in the trenches. Hats off to Coach Garcia, he’s a class act. Our offense was efficient and executed well. Steele Barben I think only had one incompletion. Our O-line played well. Our defense battled hard and was able to keep points off the board. Proud of the effort our boys played with.” — Crimson Cliffs coach Wayne Alofipo

Coming off their daring comeback victory over Corner Canyon last week, the Pioneers kept the good times rolling with a blowout victory over Fremont Friday night to improve to 6-0 on the season. Hema Katoa provided one of the game’s many highlight-worthy plays with a 50-yard pick-six early in the second quarter.

Easton Young scored two touchdowns on the ground, caught one, and returned a kickoff for one as his four total touchdowns led Monticello over Plateau Valley High School, the visitor from Colorado. “Plateau valley has big players and we jumped out early with defensive intensity, especially at the line and linebacker positions. The offense rode that same intensity as a whole unit. Very good team win.” — Monticello coach Reed Anderson

