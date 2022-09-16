As the saying goes, pumpkin spice makes everything nice, and now everyone can go grab theirs at Trader Joe’s. Fall items are now in stock.

In order to make sure people aren’t missing out, the Deseret News has compiled a list of the top 10 items to check out on your next shopping trip.

The best Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice items — and more

1. Pumpkin Spice Empanadas

This fall treat will not only feed your pumpkin spice cravings but will also have your house smelling like autumn after baking them in the oven. This treat is practically a pumpkin pie in your hand and can be served with some whipped cream on top.

2. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pancake Mix

Everyone knows at least one person with a gluten allergy and this is the perfect pancake mix to include them in your holiday food traditions. This pumpkin pancake mix is based in rice flour and potato starch but still tastes like regular pumpkin spice pancakes, according to Club Trader Joes.

3. Pumpkin NonFat Greek Yogurt

This nonfat greek yogurt is basically dessert for breakfast because it tastes just like pumpkin pie. This yogurt is normally vanilla flavored year-round but for a limited time, the yogurt is pumpkin-flavored, according to the store’s website.

4. Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark

Another gluten-free item has hit the stores during this fall season at Trader Joe’s, and it is the Organic Pumpkin Spice Bark. Made with cocoa dark chocolate, pumpkin spices and pumpkin seeds, this dessert will keep you happy in your busy fall afternoons.

5. Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix

This bread and muffin mix is perfect for morning brunches, sending kids off to school or for any fall get togethers coming up. Many blogs have tried to recreate this dessert from scratch but to save the hassle, just head over to Trader Joe’s and pick up a box to have on-hand for those cold fall days.

6. Fall Harvest Salsa

Fruity salsa is all the rage on social media, and this salsa with a fall twist is no exception to this trend. With a combination of pumpkin, apple, butternut squash and fall spices, this salsa, along with a bag of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Tortilla Chips, will be the perfect combo for little get-togethers.

7. Pumpkin Cream Cheese

This cream cheese is perfect for a bagel or any baking needs this fall. Pair this cream cheese with Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Bagels and you’ll be set for those busy work and school mornings.

8. Pumpkin Cereal Bars

Club Trader Joe’s reported that these delicious treats are very similar to fig bars but with an autumn twist. Filled with pumpkin and spices, this is a great snack to take with you on the go or enjoy while at home.

9. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

While this item is not a pumpkin spice food, it is perfect for a cozy fall meal. People have been heavily anticipating this item’s return to stores and is absolutely a must-try for your next grocery run.

10. Apple Cider Hand Soap

Another stock up item before the winter season comes is the Apple Cider Hand Soap. While this isn’t a pumpkin item, it will get everyone in the mood for the Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays coming up.

