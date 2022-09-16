What are Republicans saying about the 15-week abortion bill in the Senate?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill Wednesday that would put a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks and some of his fellow Republicans have voiced support, while many have avoided weighing in on the issue at all.

What is in Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion ban bill?

The three exceptions to the ban include cases of rape, incest and threat to the health of the mother. More than 80 GOP House members support and back the 15-week national ban, per The Washington Post.

He noted that the bill is not likely to pass in a Democratic-controlled Senate and House but says he wanted to send a message with the bill as to where the GOP stands on abortion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2019, a little over 6% of abortions were performed after 14 weeks’ gestation. According to a Wall Street Journal poll, 60% of registered voters prefer abortion to be legal in “all of most cases,” an increase from 55% who believed that in March.

What are Lindsey Graham’s fellow Republicans saying about the abortion ban bill?

The GOP response has been icy, and many Republican representatives outside of the 80 who backed the bill have hedged in saying whether they support the bill or not, with midterm elections two months away.

What they are saying: