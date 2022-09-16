I tried Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake. Should you?

I must confess — I dislike most milkshakes. Most milkshakes are much too sweet (I know, that’s the whole point) and unless it’s a McDonald’s vanilla milkshake, which I give a pass to for the sake of nostalgia, I’m a tough milkshake critic.

Enter the Chick-fil-A Autumn Spice milkshake.

Chick-fil-A hasn’t released a new milkshake flavor for the past four years — until now. according to the Deseret News. This icy dessert has Utah roots. The chain first tested this recipe in Salt Lake City, according to KSL.com.

My friend purchased an Autumn Spice milkshake and then drove to see me. The topping on the shake lasted the short drive and I quickly smelled cinnamon when I saw it. The drink has a pleasant hue that looks like orange mixed with light brown. The whipped cream on the shake is fluffy and rich.

“Is this the Pumpkin Spice Latte for those who cannot consume coffee?” I asked my friend before I took a sip.

The shake tasted like liquid gingerbread. It features tiny bits of brown sugar cookies along with a spice mixture. Cinnamon is a strong flavor along with notes of nutmeg. While the cinnamon adds a richer dimension to the shake, I couldn’t shake that this ice cream dessert was simply too sweet.

When I think of fall drinks, I want something warm, something cozy and something that is earthy, not something that is cold and sweet. If you love milkshakes and love sweet desserts, this might be for you. As for me, I’ll wash down my food with a respectable Diet Coke and lime.

