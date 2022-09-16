Gina Carano tells Tucker Carlson she was fired from Disney: ‘I was speaking out about lockdowns, mass vaccinations, and pronouns’

Gina Carano formerly worked on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.” In a recent interview, she revealed that she was actually fired off the show.

Starring in The Daily Wire’s “Terror on the Prairie,” Carano opened up to Tucker Carlson about her exit from the “Star Wars” show.

“I was just trying to keep my head down, not cause any problems — work hard, get the next job, be really excited to be a part of every project, make sure that you do your job to the utmost ability, and keep on inching forward to solidify that career where you can eventually be like, OK, I’m set. I’m ready,” she said in the episode, which aired Thursday.

“I finally got to star in ‘The Mandalorian’ and then the world decided that its brain was going to break,” she said.

The former MMA star admitted that though she was never politically active before, the summer of 2020 posed new challenges.

“Nothing was adding up as we started moving forward,” she said. “And I was like, these people are getting completely taken advantage of and not allowed to open up their churches. ... Those places are closed, but you can go out on the street and spit in a cop’s face, and you know, sweat and anger everywhere.”

Carano said she stopped buying into it and stated getting upset.

“I was speaking out about lockdowns, mass vaccinations, and pronouns way before anybody was even saying a word about it. And so I was a little bit ahead,” Carano told Carlson, per Fox News. “I’m sure if I would have done that now, it wouldn’t have been a big deal. But because I was talking about this when nobody else was talking about it, especially nobody else in my industry.”

Lucasfilm cut ties with the actress back in Feburary 2021.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the statement said.