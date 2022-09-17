Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 17, 2022 
High School Cross Country

High school cross country: Mountain Ridge girls, Riverton boys claim titles at massive Border Wars meet

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
The Men’s 5,000 Meters Championship race starts during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Over 1,400 runners from 47 different teams converged on the Valley Complex in Taylorsville on Saturday for the Border Wars cross county meet.

It was wet and chilly at times, but it was a great chance for many of the runners to simulate the conditions they’ll potentially face next month at the Utah high school state meets.

In the featured races of the morning, it was Mountain Ridge’s girls and Riverton’s boys who ended up claiming the team titles in what proved to be competitive races throughout.

On the boys side, Riverton finished first with 80 points, followed by Farmington in second with 105 points and Desert Hills in third with 135 points.

Farmington’s Spencer Bradshaw finished first with a time of 15:24.84, followed closely by Andrew Jensen of Bountiful in 15:26.12.

Mountain Ridge’s girls won the team title scoring 56 points, with Springville in second with 76 points.

Westlake’s Shelby Jensen won the individual title finishing in 18:15.48, with Bonneville’s Sienna Barton in second with a time of 18:24.94.

Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Food and supplies aplenty for the runners during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Farmington’s Spencer Bradshaw crossed the finish line first in the Men’s 5,000 Meters Championship with a personal best of 15:24.84 during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Lone Peak runners stretch their legs between races at the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
The Men’s 5,000 Meters Championship race starts during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Westlake’s Shelby Jensen crosses the line first with a season best 18:15.48 in the Women’s 5,000 Meters Championship during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
The Women’s 5,000 Meters Championship race starts during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Cross Country running action during the Cross Country Border Wars meet at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Boys Championship Results

Team scores

  1. Riverton, 80
  2. Farmington, 105
  3. Desert Hills, 135
  4. Weber, 143
  5. Skyridge, 146
  6. Westlake, 186
  7. Cedar City, 225
  8. Timpview, 256
  9. Northridge, 257
  10. Viewmont, 258

Boys individual results

  1. Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, 15:24.84
  2. Andrew Jensen, Bountiful, 15:26.12
  3. Will Luoma, Northridge, 15:31.93
  4. Matthew Thomas, Blackfoot, 15:33.13
  5. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 15:34.15
  6. Landon Hart, Weber, 15:35.81
  7. Simon Petersen, Fremont, 15:36.61
  8. Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, 15:37.81
  9. Andrew Harris, Weber, 15:40.15
  10. Jonah Denison, Skyridge, 15:42.45

Girls Championship Results

Team scores

  1. Mountain Ridge, 56
  2. Springville, 76
  3. Preston, Idaho, 133
  4. Weber, 142
  5. Cedar City, 157
  6. Westlake, 180
  7. Durango, Colo., 201
  8. Pine View, 208
  9. Farmington, 261
  10. Timpview, 280

Girls individual results

  1. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 18:15.48
  2. Sienna Barton, Bonneville, 18:24.94
  3. Daphne Iosua, Timpview, 18:37.46
  4. Taylor Jorgensen, Mountain Ridge, 18:40.73
  5. Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, 18:45.21
  6. Emily Sumsion, Springville, 18:52.73
  7. Mya Curtis, Westlake, 18:53.53
  8. Elayna Loveridge, Mountain Ridge, 18:54.75
  9. Sarah Galbraith, Springville, 18:55.16
  10. Millie Robinson, Westlake, 18:58.41
