High school cross country: Mountain Ridge girls, Riverton boys claim titles at massive Border Wars meet

Over 1,400 runners from 47 different teams converged on the Valley Complex in Taylorsville on Saturday for the Border Wars cross county meet.

It was wet and chilly at times, but it was a great chance for many of the runners to simulate the conditions they’ll potentially face next month at the Utah high school state meets.

In the featured races of the morning, it was Mountain Ridge’s girls and Riverton’s boys who ended up claiming the team titles in what proved to be competitive races throughout.

On the boys side, Riverton finished first with 80 points, followed by Farmington in second with 105 points and Desert Hills in third with 135 points.

Farmington’s Spencer Bradshaw finished first with a time of 15:24.84, followed closely by Andrew Jensen of Bountiful in 15:26.12.

Mountain Ridge’s girls won the team title scoring 56 points, with Springville in second with 76 points.

Westlake’s Shelby Jensen won the individual title finishing in 18:15.48, with Bonneville’s Sienna Barton in second with a time of 18:24.94.

Boys Championship Results

Team scores



Riverton, 80 Farmington, 105 Desert Hills, 135 Weber, 143 Skyridge, 146 Westlake, 186 Cedar City, 225 Timpview, 256 Northridge, 257 Viewmont, 258

Boys individual results



Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, 15:24.84 Andrew Jensen, Bountiful, 15:26.12 Will Luoma, Northridge, 15:31.93 Matthew Thomas, Blackfoot, 15:33.13 Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 15:34.15 Landon Hart, Weber, 15:35.81 Simon Petersen, Fremont, 15:36.61 Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, 15:37.81 Andrew Harris, Weber, 15:40.15 Jonah Denison, Skyridge, 15:42.45

Girls Championship Results

Team scores



Mountain Ridge, 56 Springville, 76 Preston, Idaho, 133 Weber, 142 Cedar City, 157 Westlake, 180 Durango, Colo., 201 Pine View, 208 Farmington, 261 Timpview, 280

Girls individual results

