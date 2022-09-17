A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that President Joe Biden is witnessing a rise in popularity.

Out of 1,054 people quizzed, 45% support Biden, compared to the low 36% as seen before. Meanwhile, 27% believe the country is headed in the right direction, up from 17% in July.

Another poll led by The New York Times and Siena College also pointed to similar numbers.

“That shift in political momentum has helped boost, in just two months, the president’s approval rating by nine percentage points and doubled the share of Americans who believe the country is on the right track,” the report stated.

The AP poll does indicate that 38% still disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy, but it is still an improvement from 27%.

Why the higher numbers? There are a few reasons.

“The new poll comes after the passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, the unveiling of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan and a major plunge in gasoline prices since June,” reports Axios’ Jacob Knutson.

Additionally, CNN notes that former President Donald Trump’s emergence as an issue on campaign trails may also be why Biden is the favored one.

With that said, midterms are only 53 days away. The report states that it may be unlikely that Biden crosses the 50% mark.