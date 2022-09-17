Manti Te’o got a hero’s welcome in his return to Notre Dame

One month after the premier of a Netflix documentary about his college catfishing saga, Manti Te’o returned to the University of Notre Dame on Saturday to help fire up the crowd ahead of his former team’s latest game.

Video clips shared on social media show Te’o addressing football fans in front of Notre Dame’s main library, which features a piece of artwork known as “Touchdown Jesus.”

The people love Manti Te’o. Manti Te’o loves the people.



Man, does he know how to fire up the Notre Dame faithful. pic.twitter.com/ZNNNddBxdc — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 17, 2022

The former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker urged the crowd to keep believing in the Fighting Irish, who started the season 0-2.

“This team needs all of us. It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon when everything’s going right ... but what I want to know is who’s with me? ... Who’s going to get off that wagon and start pushing with me?,” Te’o said in a video shared by Notre Dame beat reporter Tyler Horka.

Welcome home Manti pic.twitter.com/0VypVtGoUh — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 17, 2022

Te’o later walked into the stadium with the team, who were taking on the California Golden Bears. He was shown on the jumbotron while on the field and received a huge round of applause, according to Horka.

“Manti Te’o (is) getting emotional,” he said.

Saturday’s visit represented Te’o’s first public appearance at Notre Dame in nearly a decade, The Associated Press reported.