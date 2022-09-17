Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

How BYU honored Oregon’s Spencer Webb

The fallen Ducks player died in a climbing accident this summer.

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE How BYU honored Oregon’s Spencer Webb
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia runs out an Oregon flag with Spencer Webb’s number on it prior to BYU’s game against Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Webb was killed in a hiking accident over the summer.

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia runs out an Oregon flag with Spencer Webb’s number on it prior to BYU’s game against Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Webb was killed in a hiking accident over the summer.

BYU

BYU made a pair of gestures prior to its game against Oregon to honor Spencer Webb, the Ducks tight end who died in July after sustaining a head injury in a climbing accident.

The Cougars placed flowers at the 4-yard line, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew, which is highlighted in yellow at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium in honor of Webb.

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, an Oregon transfer, also ran out an Oregon flag ahead of the Ducks hosting the Cougars on Saturday. That flag was then presented to Oregon.

Video from KSL Sports’ Mitch Harper shows the moment.

Webb fell and struck his head near Triangle Lake in Oregon on July 13, an injury that led to his death, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, per ESPN.

Webb played at Oregon from 2018-21. He was 22 years old.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning posted to Twitter the night of the accident. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU will reportedly be without these players against Oregon
Live coverage: The latest as No. 12 BYU football faces No. 25 Oregon
Getting an education: How a pair of BYU teammates helped prepare Chase Roberts for his big moment
Why facing Oregon at Autzen Stadium is a big deal to the No. 12 Cougars
What BYU must do to down Bo Nix and the Ducks
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon: How to watch, listen to or stream the game