BYU made a pair of gestures prior to its game against Oregon to honor Spencer Webb, the Ducks tight end who died in July after sustaining a head injury in a climbing accident.

The Cougars placed flowers at the 4-yard line, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew, which is highlighted in yellow at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium in honor of Webb.

Hard to see from this shot, but BYU has placed a bouquet of flowers at the 4 yard line in remembrance of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who died in a climbing accident in July. pic.twitter.com/dLJmsGyqhy — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 17, 2022

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, an Oregon transfer, also ran out an Oregon flag ahead of the Ducks hosting the Cougars on Saturday. That flag was then presented to Oregon.

Video from KSL Sports’ Mitch Harper shows the moment.

BYU honors Spencer Webb with a flag carried by Kingsley Suamataia.



Oregon PA announcer: “Once again, thank you to BYU for the kind gesture. Appreciate it very much.”#BYUvsORE @kslsports pic.twitter.com/ZY7grSrTAl — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 17, 2022

Webb fell and struck his head near Triangle Lake in Oregon on July 13, an injury that led to his death, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, per ESPN.

Webb played at Oregon from 2018-21. He was 22 years old.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning posted to Twitter the night of the accident. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”