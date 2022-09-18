Lori Vallow’s case was the subject of a recent docuseries. Where is she now?

In the new Netflix docuseries “Sins of Our Mother,” Colby Ryan confronts his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, on the phone about the disappearance and death of his siblings. Vallow Daybell answers the phone from jail and responds that Ryan doesn’t understand what’s going on. Since her arrest on Feb. 20, 2020, for failing to return her children, Vallow Daybell has been in Hawaii, Madison County Jail and a mental health facility. Where is she now?

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow Daybell’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Chad Daybell. Vallow Daybell and Daybell have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in the cases of J.J., Tylee and Daybell’s deceased wife, Tammy Daybell. Their joint trial is scheduled for January 2023 in Ada County, Idaho.

Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now?

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in Kaui on Feb. 20, 2020. After her arrest, she was extradited to Rexburg. According to East Idaho News, Vallow Daybell was in a Kaui jail before she was extradited on March 5, 2020, to Rexburg. She was in Madison County Jail.

On June 8, 2020, Vallow Daybell was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and a psychologist deemed her not fit for trial, according to East Idaho News. After Vallow Daybell was released from the mental health facility where she was receiving treatment, she was returned to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff.

FOX 13 News reported that Vallow Daybell was booked into the Madison County Jail in April after she was released from the mental health facility. She is scheduled to appear in a joint trial with Chad Daybell in January.

