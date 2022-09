Utah and BYU moved in opposite directions in the latest USA Today coaches poll, released Sunday morning.

The Utes jumped one spot to No. 14 after Utah beat San Diego State 35-7 late Saturday night.

BYU lost to Oregon 41-20 in one of Week 3’s matchups between Top 25 teams. The Cougars fell nine spots to No. 23, while the Ducks jumped to No. 18.

The updated Associated Press poll will be released at noon MDT.