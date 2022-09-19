Skip the election day lines: Here are the states that offer early voting

As fall approaches, so does election season. While the midterms — scheduled for Nov. 8 — may seem ages away, the elections are closer than you think. Some Americans are even hitting the polls as early as this week.

Normally absentee ballots are required to vote early, but 46 states are offering in-person voting weeks before the booths open. Here is a handy list in case you want to avoid long lines on Nov. 8:

States that offer early in-person voting

There are 37 states that allow in-person early voting with no absentee ballot. However, some states vary by county, or only offer early mail-in ballots, so voters should read their local election rules ahead of time.

Alaska: Oct. 24, varies by location.

Arizona: Oct. 13.

Arkansas: Oct. 24.

Colorado: Oct. 24.

Delaware: Oct. 29.

District of Columbia: Oct. 29, varies by location.

Florida: Oct. 29, varies by location.

Georgia: Oct. 17.

Hawaii: Oct. 29.

Idaho: Oct. 24, varies by location.

Illinois: Sept. 29.

Indiana: Oct. 11.

Kansas: Oct. 19, varies by location.

Kentucky: Nov. 3.

Louisiana: Oct. 25.

Maine: Oct. 9.

Maryland: Oct. 27.

Massachusetts: Oct. 22.

Michigan: Sept. 29.

Minnesota: Sept. 23.

Nebraska: Oct. 9.

Nevada: Oct. 22.

New Jersey: Oct. 24.

New Mexico: Oct. 11.

New York: Oct. 29.

North Carolina: Oct. 20.

North Dakota: Oct. 24.

Ohio: Oct. 10, varies by location.

Oklahoma: Nov. 3.

Rhode Island: Oct. 19.

Tennessee: Oct. 19.

Texas: Oct. 24.

Utah: Oct. 25.

Vermont: Sept. 26.

Washington: Oct. 21.

West Virginia: Oct. 26.

Wisconsin: Oct. 25.

States with mostly mail-in early voting

There are eight states that offer early voting but mostly rely on mail-in ballots: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington. However, in all of these states except for Oregon, you can also vote early in person.