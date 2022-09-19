How practical are Tesla’s EVs? Should you buy them?

Electric vehicles gain popularity as new models test and develop technology never seen before. One of the most popular EV manufacturers is Tesla, which dominates the U.S. market.

Here are a few things to consider when it comes to Tesla.

Comparisons

Consumer Reports ranked brands and their new models, and Elon Musk’s company ended up at the bottom of the list. Lexus, Mazda and Toyota were at the top.

On average, Tesla cars have 176 mechanical faults per 100, higher than the industry average of 121, according to J.D. Power.

Price tag and credits

The cheapest Tesla Model 3 starts at $46,000, and the most expensive starts at $120,000. Wondering if the $7,500 federal tax credit can soften to the blow? Well, it can’t, as it was phased out in January 2020. Although electric vehicles may still qualify for state credits.

Low maintenance costs

Electric-powered cars don’t require basic maintenance like oil changes and fuel filters. Tesla is especially big on software updates.

Motor1 estimated the five-year maintenance cost on a Toyota Camry was $4,981, or an average of $996 per year. But the five-year cost for a Tesla Model S ran nearly $1,500, or $298 per year.

Range and charging

Wade Anderson drove a total of 18,857 miles in his Tesla in 2019, traveling from Arizona to the Arctic Circle.

“After years of road trippin’ around North America, this was the best trip ever due to the magic of autopilot,” he said in a Tweet.

The company has over 35,000 Superchargers in the world, making it the latest global network, but the fact that Tesla charges can only be used for Tesla cars can make planning longer trips hard.