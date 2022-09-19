All 4 ‘Voice’ coaches are fighting over this singer

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived.

Ahead of the season premiere, which begins Monday night, the show has provided a sneak peek of an audition that got the attention of all four coaches.

When does ‘The Voice’ 2022 start?

Season 22 of “The Voice” will premiere Sept. 19, the Deseret News previously reported.

The return comes after an unprecedented break for the show, which in the past has typically aired both in the spring and the fall. “The Voice” did not air earlier this year.

“‘The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” Frances Berwick of NBC Universal Television and Streaming previously said in a statement, the Deseret News reported. “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2022

“The Voice” will premiere with a two-hour episode on NBC at 7 p.m. MDT. A second two-hour episode will air Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC.

Episodes are available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

Who is Morgan Myles on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Ahead of the Season 22 premiere, “The Voice” released the blind audition for Morgan Myles, who received a four-chair turn during her performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

“Voice” coach John Legend said Myles’ performance was “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time.”

“I feel like we don’t get a lot of people singing that song just because it’s so intimidating,” he said, noting how impressive her confidence was. “Then, we got to see your range, and you’re hitting those piercing, beautiful notes. It was exquisite.”

Camila Cabello, the newest coach on “The Voice,” said Myles was “singing with her soul” and was exactly what she wanted for her team. The pop star added that she knew Myles — who has an interest in country and soul music — would be least likely to pick her as a coach because artists like Blake Shelton and Legend were also in the running.

“I feel like you know who you are as an artist and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey,” she said. “I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

During her audition, Myles shared that she has been in Nashville for 16 years and is a full-time touring artist — she performed 117 shows last year. Myles said she has opened at a number of festivals — including for Shelton — and noted the struggles of the music industry and how she’s still searching for her big break.

The full audition — including who Myles ended up choosing as her coach — will air Monday on “The Voice.”