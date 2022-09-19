President Joe Biden’s “60 Minutes” interview with CBS aired Sunday evening. In the interview, the president addressed several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump and Taiwan. Here’s some of what he said.

Important and notable quotes from Biden’s interview

Taiwan

Biden stated that if there was an unprecedented attack on Taiwan from China, U.S forces would defend the island, per CBS News.

The COVID-19 pandemic

“We still have a problem with COVID,” Biden said, according to The New York Times. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape,” he said.

Inflation

“The fact is that we’ve created 10 million new jobs. We’re in — since we came to office. We’re in a situation where the — the unemployment rate is about 3.7%. One of the lowest in history,” Biden said regarding inflation, per CBS.

“I’m telling the American people that we’re going to get control of inflation,” Biden said per The Times.

2024 election

“I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do,” the president said, per CNN.

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” he said about the 2024 election.

President Trump’s investigation

In regard to the FBI investigation of Trump, Biden said, “How that could possibly happen? How one — anyone could be that irresponsible?”

“I have not asked for the specifics of those documents because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take. I — I agreed I would not tell them what to do and not, in fact, engage in telling them how to prosecute or not,” he said, per CNN.

War in Ukraine