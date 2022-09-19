Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Here’s the uniform combo BYU will wear against Wyoming

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Here’s the uniform combo BYU will wear against Wyoming
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates his touchdown against Texas State with Brigham Young Cougars tight end Masen Wake (13) in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates his touchdown against Texas State with tight end Masen Wake (13) in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU is going heavy on the navy blue look for its game on Saturday against Wyoming.

The Cougars will wear a navy blue jersey top and pants with white trim, while also wearing the traditional white helmet.

The Cougars last wore this specific combination — highlighted by the navy jersey and pants — during their home game against Texas State in 2020, and it is just the look’s second appearance during the independent era, according to BYU Uniform Tracker.

This is the first time this season BYU is wearing the navy blue jersey top. The Cougars went with an all-royal blue look for their first home game against Baylor two weeks ago.

BYU hosts Wyoming this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MDT at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Next Up In BYU sports
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Is Kalani Sitake a potential candidate for the Arizona State job?
Here are the highest and lowest votes Utah and BYU got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll
BYU’s loss to Oregon exposed a lot of Cougar deficiencies
Utah moved up in both major polls. Where did BYU land?
Was BYU the biggest loser in the country in Week 3?