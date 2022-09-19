Here’s the uniform combo BYU will wear against Wyoming

BYU is going heavy on the navy blue look for its game on Saturday against Wyoming.

The Cougars will wear a navy blue jersey top and pants with white trim, while also wearing the traditional white helmet.

New week. New look. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 19, 2022

The Cougars last wore this specific combination — highlighted by the navy jersey and pants — during their home game against Texas State in 2020, and it is just the look’s second appearance during the independent era, according to BYU Uniform Tracker.

BREAKING: BYU will wear navy jerseys and navy pants this Saturday against Wyoming! This combo will be making just it's 2nd appearance in the Independence Era and 3rd overall!#byutracker #byufootball pic.twitter.com/9Mz1kXy6op — BYU Uniform Tracker (@ByuTracker) September 19, 2022

This is the first time this season BYU is wearing the navy blue jersey top. The Cougars went with an all-royal blue look for their first home game against Baylor two weeks ago.

BYU hosts Wyoming this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MDT at LaVell Edwards Stadium.