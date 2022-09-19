Lady Gaga shares emotional video after canceling concert

Singer Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the last show of her Chromatica Ball tour at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami on Saturday. In a video posted to Instagram, the “A Star is Born” actress explained that she had to cut the final show due to a lightning storm.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground, so close to us,” the 36-year-old pop artist said emotionally.

“It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I can perform and be healthy,” said Lady Gaga. “And I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show was because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well.”

The Grammy-winning singer sufferers from fibromyalgia, a condition that induces chronic pain. According to the BBC, she was forced to cancel 10 dates of her last tour in 2018.

“Chromatica is about healing. Chromatica is about knowing you’re enough,” she said tearfully. “I feel like enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish.”

The pop star also apologized for not performing one of her recent hits “Rain on Me” as it rained in a separate Instagram post.

As for the concert, Laurie Levine from Cooper City, Florida, told the Sun Sentinel that fans weren’t angry, just disappointed.

“Most people felt bad for her because it was her final show. The weather was terrible. It was a deluge,” said Levine.

The tour began in Dusseldorf, Germany, in July before heading to Sweden, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan and North America, per BBC.

The setlist has typically included “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Edge Of Glory” and “Stupid Love.”

Lady Gaga addressing the audience after the announcement of the show’s cancellation. pic.twitter.com/eQM1YTXghw — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) September 18, 2022

Levine added that the parts of the show Lady Gaga did perform were enjoyable.

“She is a fabulous performer. She played piano and sang and even though it was a big arena, it felt intimate,” said the concertgoer. “She connects to the audience and is such a good entertainer.”