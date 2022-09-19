The recent Netflix docuseries “Sins of Our Mother” documents Colby Ryan confronting his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, over the deaths of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. While the series focuses on Vallow Daybell, there is another person involved in the case: Chad Daybell.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in Daybell’s yard. Vallow Daybell and Daybell have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in the cases of J.J., Tylee and Daybell’s deceased wife, Tammy Daybell. Their joint trial is scheduled for January 2023 in Ada County, Idaho.

Where is Chad Daybell now?

Daybell was arrested in June 2020. When he was arrested, his bail was set at $1 million, on the condition that he remain in the immediate area and wear an ankle monitor. According to East Idaho News, Daybell was booked into Fremont County Jail after human remains were found on his property.

Daybell remains in Fremont County Jail.

According to KPVI, Judge Steven W. Boyce heard a motion from Daybell’s team requesting that the trial be moved from Fremont County to Ada County, due to it being a high-profile case. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported that Boyce ruled to move Daybell’s trial to Ada County (Boise) and that Vallow Daybell and Daybell would be tried together.