There’s a BYU connection with Arizona State’s interim coach

Arizona State named Shaun Aguano the program’s interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2022 season after Herm Edwards was fired on Sunday.

For some BYU faithful, that’s a familiar name.

Prior to being hired as ASU’s running backs coach in 2019, Aguano was head coach at Chandler High in Arizona.

Four current BYU football players — quarterback Jacob Conover, wide receiver Gunner Romney, linebacker Tate Romney and kicker Cash Peterman — played for Aguano at Chandler.

So, too, did former Utah running back T.J. Green, who transferred to Liberty and is a redshirt senior there.

“Shaun is, in our opinion, very deserving of this opportunity,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a press conference Sunday. “His fellow coaches (are) fully supportive of him.”

During Aguano’s eight seasons as Chandler’s head coach, he led the Wolves to an 88-19 record, three national Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps rankings and four state championships.

Conover was his quarterback for three of those state championships.

“Coach Aguano does a really good job in instilling in us that we just win. It doesn’t matter who we play against … we try to go out and play as hard as we can and win. Coach Aguano does a really good job of making this a family,” Conover told the Deseret News during his senior year at Chandler in 2018, after he had committed to BYU.

Aguano’s first game as interim coach will be against Utah, as Arizona State hosts the Utes this Saturday.