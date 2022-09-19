Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Another key Utah State Aggie is out for the rest of the season

Utah State defensive tackle Phillip Paea is out for the rest of the season, the second Aggie who was lost against Weber State

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
AP22241471891162.jpg

Connecticut Huskies quarterback Zion Turner (11) passes the football while avoiding the tackle from Utah State Aggies defensive tackle Phillip Paea (90) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug., 27, 2022 in Logan.

Tyler Tate, Associated Press

Utah State’s loss to Weber State continues to plague the Aggies more than a week later.

The setback was a historic one for Utah State football, during which it has now been revealed that the Aggies also lost two starters to season-ending injuries.

Wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen announced on social media on Sept. 13 that he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

On Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson confirmed Van Leeuwen’s injury and also announced that defensive tackle Phillip Paea is out for the remainder of the season, after he suffered a torn ACL against the Wildcats.

“Unfortunately we will be without Phil Paea the rest of the season,” Anderson said. “He also will be having ACL surgery in the coming weeks.”

Paea was hurt during the return of his interception of Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron in the second quarter.

“On the turnover we created, he took a helmet on the outside of his knee that did some damage that needs to be repaired,” Anderson said. “He and Kyle Van Leeuwen are both done for the year.”

The Aggies did get some good news on the injury front, though. Senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka did not play against Weber State but is expected to suit up against UNLV.

“He is probable,” Anderson said. “(Motu’apuaka) practiced last night in a limited fashion and did really well. We missed him desperately (against Weber State).”

The Aggies were shorthanded up front against the Wildcats without Motu’apuaka, and then shortly into the game they lost Poukesi Vakauta and Paea.

“We played a huge portion of last week’s game without three of our interior starters,” Anderson said. “Played some young guys, a lot of freshmen. We are playing 14 or 15 freshmen right now.”

That number won’t be going down any time soon after the loss of Paea.

