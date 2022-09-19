Charlamagne says DeSantis is a ‘genius’ for flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Comedy Central host Charlamagne Tha God said it was “genius” of Republican governors to transport undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities run by Democrats.

Charlamagne led a panel discussion on his show on the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to fly immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. The wealthy enclave became a national spectacle after immigrants were brought to the island by plane, drawing attention to border security issues and the rise in illegal crossings over the nation’s southern border.

The panel uniformly disagreed with Charlamagne. Political commentator Angela Rye decried the shipping of immigrants to places that were unprepared to receive them. But Charlamagne responded by saying that the cities and states are self-declared sanctuary jurisdictions for immigrants.

Charlamagne did say he wished DeSantis would have notified Democrat state leaders of his plans to fly in migrants “because that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats that they don’t want immigrants either.”

Fellow panelist Malcolm Gladwell accused the Republicans of using migrants like “props in some kind of political stunt,” while Roy Wood Jr. complained that the situation appeared all too similar to how some cities bus out their homeless rather than providing them with help.

Charlamagne asked if it would not be better for immigrants to be sent to sanctuary cities that want them rather than being kept in the border states where they aren’t wanted.

The panel ended the segment by lamenting America’s failed immigration system. “I think, policy-wise, the country has failed immigrants for a very long time. Immigration proposals don’t do enough,” Rye said.