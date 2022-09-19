The Bible verse helping Trey Lance overcome his season-ending injury

Fresh out of surgery on his injured right ankle, Trey Lance took to social media on Monday to thank people for their prayers and point them to God.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared the same Bible verse — Romans 8:18 — on Twitter and Instagram as he updated the football community about his health.

“I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us,” the Bible verse reads.

Lance, who broke his ankle on Sunday during a game against the Seattle Seahawks, said he’s ready to tackle the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

“Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it is all part of (God’s) plan, and I will be back better than ever,” he said.

The quarterback, who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and became the 49ers starter this season, will miss the rest of this season.

Lance, 22, has posted about his Christian faith multiple times in the past.

He describes himself as a “Child of God” in both his Twitter and Instagram bios and also has those words tattooed on his back.