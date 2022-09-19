Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Faith

The Bible verse helping Trey Lance overcome his season-ending injury

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback had surgery to repair his injured right ankle on Monday.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE The Bible verse helping Trey Lance overcome his season-ending injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) lies on the field after being tackled during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) lies on the field after being tackled during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Lance will miss the season due to injury.

Josie Lepe, Associated Press

Fresh out of surgery on his injured right ankle, Trey Lance took to social media on Monday to thank people for their prayers and point them to God.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared the same Bible verse — Romans 8:18 — on Twitter and Instagram as he updated the football community about his health.

“I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us,” the Bible verse reads.

Lance, who broke his ankle on Sunday during a game against the Seattle Seahawks, said he’s ready to tackle the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

“Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it is all part of (God’s) plan, and I will be back better than ever,” he said.

The quarterback, who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and became the 49ers starter this season, will miss the rest of this season.

Related

Lance, 22, has posted about his Christian faith multiple times in the past.

He describes himself as a “Child of God” in both his Twitter and Instagram bios and also has those words tattooed on his back.

Next Up In Utah
Activist high school student beats incumbent to win school board election
Charlamagne says DeSantis is a ‘genius’ for flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
COVID-19 vaccination rates for young children are ‘very disappointing,’ Utah doctor says. Here’s what he wants parents to know
Photo of the day: This camp is a surefire way to get fired up about firefighting
What are the best schools for teachers? Here’s how Utah ranks