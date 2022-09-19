Who is the new coach on ‘The Voice’?

“The Voice” has returned for a new season, and for the first time in several years, Kelly Clarkson will not be a coach.

Here’s a look at who has replaced Clarkson for Season 22.

Who is Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

“The Voice” announced a few months ago that singer-songwriter Camila Cabello would be replacing Clarkson as a coach on the reality competition show, the Deseret News reported. Cabello was a mentor for John Legend’s team during the competition last season.

Cabello, 25, was born in Cuba and rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. The Fifth Harmony singers initially met when they all auditioned for the second season of “The X Factor” in 2012. Cabello remained with the group until 2016, People reported.

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” Cabello previously told The New York Times, adding that “if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”

Although Cabello collaborated with a few artists over the years, including Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly, the pop singer eventually released her Latin music-influenced debut studio album, “Camila,” in 2018 — which went on to reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. To date, Cabello has released three albums.

In 2021, Cabello made her acting debut starring in Amazon Prime’s musical take on “Cinderella.”

Camila Cabello talks being a coach on ‘The Voice’ 2022

This season, the four coaches on “The Voice” are:



At 25, Cabello is the youngest coach on “The Voice” — she joked that she calls Shelton “abuelo,” per USA Today

“They’re great people,” Cabello said of her fellow coaches, according to USA Today. “They really take care of me on the show. And they’re also hilarious — they make me laugh a lot. They genuinely have become my friends.”

Cabello recently told People that she initially felt “a little bit of imposter syndrome” taking on the role of “Voice” coach for the first time.

I do want to do right by the contestants and sometimes I’m like — there’s some people that are 40, they’ve been doing this for so long and I’m like, ‘I think you should do it like this,’ she said.



But I’m like, you know what? No, because I have been doing this for 10 years now and I had extreme situations where it hasn’t been a slow journey either, she added. So I’ve had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time. I do have something to offer and I try to just be as helpful as possible.



I don’t feel pressure anymore because I am absolutely killing it.

Legend told People that the pop singer has been a natural on the show and said “she’s going to be a tough one to beat.”