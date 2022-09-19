BYU responds to University of Oregon’s apology over chant incident at football game

On Monday afternoon, Brigham Young University released a statement via its official Twitter account that thanked the University of Oregon for apologizing for the incident on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, which saw fans yelling a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans at Autzen Stadium on Saturday,” BYU’s statement read. “We recognize that this isolated behavior does not reflect the values of the University of Oregon.

“As we all work together to address incidents that seek to divide us, we are grateful for those who are willing to come together to build bridges of understanding.”

Oregon’s official statement, which was released on Sunday, read, “The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University.

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

The governors of both Utah and Oregon have also gotten involved, as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox decried the incident on Saturday evening via Twitter, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown quote-tweeted the University of Oregon’s apology with a tweet that called the chant “unacceptable.”