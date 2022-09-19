Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon, was looking forward to attending the football game between the Oregon Ducks and BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, last Saturday.

The contest was a matchup between his home state school and the school that is sponsored by his religion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In anticipation, Manumaleuna tweeted last Thursday that he’s been in meetings with both teams’ offensive coordinators in the past “so it’s going to be lit to see both coaches (BYU’s Aaron Roderick and Oregon’s Kenny Dillingham) go to work,” and he added the “100” emoji.

I’ll be at the @oregonfootball /@BYUfootball game this weekend. I got to sit in a lot of offensive meetings with BYU and Oregon during visits so It’s going to be lit to see both coaches @CoachRoderick and @KennyDillingham go to work 💯. #ScoDucks #BYU Let’s Go‼️#NorthSalemVikings — TC Manumaleuna II (@TCqbII) September 15, 2022

Manumaleuna’s experience turned sour, however, when Oregon fans could be heard yelling a chant offensive toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a story by Ben Lonergan and Pete Martini of The Statesman Journal, Manumaleuna said he and his family left the game at halftime because of the chant.

Manumaleuna said he didn’t associate what was happening with either the team or the school, and “I’ve always been an Oregon fan, but it’s the first time I’ve seen something like this.”

Manumaleuna is quoted as saying the incident wouldn’t necessarily stop him from choosing to go to Oregon, “but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have some kind of impact on me.”

He said that members of the Oregon coaching staff reached out to him and his family, including JR Moala, who is the program’s director of recruiting operations and a member of the Church.

“Oregon has a great coaching staff and I appreciate them reaching out to check on us,” Manumaleuna is quoted as saying. “That meant a lot.”

Manumaleuna tweeted on Sunday afternoon that “I think I know what hate feels like now. But I went stake conference this morning so I feel better”.

Ngl, It stung. Sitting in Sec 9, row 6, seat 2. Right next to the chants. I think I know what hate feels like now. But I went stake conference this morning so I feel better 😉✊. — TC Manumaleuna II (@TCqbII) September 18, 2022

According to 247 Sports, Manumaleuna holds scholarship offers from Oregon, Florida State, Louisville and Miami so far.

