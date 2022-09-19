Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
Oregon fans are shown at Autzen Stadium during the first half of their NCAA college football game against Fresno State in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Oregon fans are shown at Autzen Stadium during the first half of their NCAA college football game against Fresno State in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

AP

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon, was looking forward to attending the football game between the Oregon Ducks and BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, last Saturday.

The contest was a matchup between his home state school and the school that is sponsored by his religion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In anticipation, Manumaleuna tweeted last Thursday that he’s been in meetings with both teams’ offensive coordinators in the past “so it’s going to be lit to see both coaches (BYU’s Aaron Roderick and Oregon’s Kenny Dillingham) go to work,” and he added the “100” emoji.

Manumaleuna’s experience turned sour, however, when Oregon fans could be heard yelling a chant offensive toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a story by Ben Lonergan and Pete Martini of The Statesman Journal, Manumaleuna said he and his family left the game at halftime because of the chant.

Manumaleuna said he didn’t associate what was happening with either the team or the school, and “I’ve always been an Oregon fan, but it’s the first time I’ve seen something like this.”

Related

Manumaleuna is quoted as saying the incident wouldn’t necessarily stop him from choosing to go to Oregon, “but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have some kind of impact on me.”

He said that members of the Oregon coaching staff reached out to him and his family, including JR Moala, who is the program’s director of recruiting operations and a member of the Church.

“Oregon has a great coaching staff and I appreciate them reaching out to check on us,” Manumaleuna is quoted as saying. “That meant a lot.”

Manumaleuna tweeted on Sunday afternoon that “I think I know what hate feels like now. But I went stake conference this morning so I feel better”.

According to 247 Sports, Manumaleuna holds scholarship offers from Oregon, Florida State, Louisville and Miami so far.

Next Up In BYU sports
Cougars failed in all three phases against Oregon, coach Kalani Sitake says
BYU responds to University of Oregon’s apology over chant incident at football game
6 takeaways from the weekend in college football
Kalani Sitake talks injuries, kicking woes and ‘missed opportunity’ against Oregon
There’s a BYU connection with Arizona State’s interim coach
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?