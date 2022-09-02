When is the last time a BYU quarterback threw for 400 yards in a game?

On Oct. 16, 2020, Zach Wilson threw for 400 yards in helping BYU beat Houston, 43-26.

It was the last time a BYU quarterback passed for 400 or more yards in a single game.

Zach Wilson’s performance by the numbers

Wilson completed 25 of 35 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

His first pass was a 78-yard touchdown strike to Dax Milne on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage, giving BYU a 7-3 lead after Houston scored a field goal on its opening drive.

Milne was the main benefactor of Wilson’s career passing night, finishing with nine catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including an 18-yarder with 3:06 to play that gave BYU a 10-point lead.

Masen Wake also caught a touchdown pass early in the quarter, an 8-yard catch that was the go-ahead score for BYU.

Wilson completed passes to eight different receivers.

BYU’s history with 400-yard passing games

A look at the number of times the leading quarterbacks in BYU history have thrown for 400 yards or more in a single game:

