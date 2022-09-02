Facebook Twitter
When is the last time a BYU quarterback threw for 400 yards in a game?

Zach Wilson reached that mark in a midseason game against Houston in 2020

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston.

Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press

On Oct. 16, 2020, Zach Wilson threw for 400 yards in helping BYU beat Houston, 43-26.

It was the last time a BYU quarterback passed for 400 or more yards in a single game.

Zach Wilson’s performance by the numbers

  • Wilson completed 25 of 35 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
  • His first pass was a 78-yard touchdown strike to Dax Milne on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage, giving BYU a 7-3 lead after Houston scored a field goal on its opening drive.
  • Milne was the main benefactor of Wilson’s career passing night, finishing with nine catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including an 18-yarder with 3:06 to play that gave BYU a 10-point lead.
  • Masen Wake also caught a touchdown pass early in the quarter, an 8-yard catch that was the go-ahead score for BYU.
  • Wilson completed passes to eight different receivers.

BYU’s history with 400-yard passing games

A look at the number of times the leading quarterbacks in BYU history have thrown for 400 yards or more in a single game:

  1. Ty Detmer, 1988-91 — 14 games (5 of 500 or more yards).
  2. Jim McMahon, 1977-78, 80-81 — 9 games (2 of 500 or more yards).
  3. John Walsh 1991-94 — 5 games. 
  4. Robbie Bosco, 1983-85 — 4 games (2 of 500 or more yards).
  5. Four players tied with 3.

