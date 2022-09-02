When is the last time a BYU quarterback threw for 400 yards in a game?

On Oct. 16, 2020, Zach Wilson threw for 400 yards in helping BYU beat Houston, 43-26.
It was the last time a BYU quarterback passed for 400 or more yards in a single game.
Zach Wilson’s performance by the numbers
- Wilson completed 25 of 35 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
- His first pass was a 78-yard touchdown strike to Dax Milne on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage, giving BYU a 7-3 lead after Houston scored a field goal on its opening drive.
- Milne was the main benefactor of Wilson’s career passing night, finishing with nine catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including an 18-yarder with 3:06 to play that gave BYU a 10-point lead.
- Masen Wake also caught a touchdown pass early in the quarter, an 8-yard catch that was the go-ahead score for BYU.
- Wilson completed passes to eight different receivers.
BYU’s history with 400-yard passing games
A look at the number of times the leading quarterbacks in BYU history have thrown for 400 yards or more in a single game:
- Ty Detmer, 1988-91 — 14 games (5 of 500 or more yards).
- Jim McMahon, 1977-78, 80-81 — 9 games (2 of 500 or more yards).
- John Walsh 1991-94 — 5 games.
- Robbie Bosco, 1983-85 — 4 games (2 of 500 or more yards).
- Four players tied with 3.