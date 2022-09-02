The Chris Brooks file: What BYU’s newest transfer running back has done in his college career

Running back Chris Brooks joined the BYU football team as a mid-year transfer this offseason, a valuable addition with Tyler Allgeier leaving for the NFL.

Here’s a look at what has happened in Brooks’ career prior to arriving in Provo for his senior year.

Where did Chris Brooks play before transferring to BYU?

Brooks was a running back at California from 2018-21, playing in 41 games for the Golden Bears with 16 starts.

He rushed for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time at Cal, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Brooks’ best season in a Cal uniform was in 2019, when he rushed for 914 yards and eight touchdowns. That year, he also caught 22 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

He led the Golden Bears in rushing during two seasons — 2019 and 2021 (607 yards, four touchdowns).

Brooks has caught 50 receptions in his college career, with 345 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He has four career 100-yard rushing games, with three coming in 2019 — 197 yards and a touchdown vs. UC Davis, 111 yards and two touchdowns vs. UCLA and 120 yards vs. Illinois — and one more in 2021 — 131 yards vs. Stanford.

The Chris Brooks file