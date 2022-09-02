When is the last time a BYU running back rushed for 200 yards in a game?

On Oct. 30, 2021, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 266 yards in BYU’s 66-49 win over Virginia.

It was the last time a BYU running back rushed for 200 or more yards in a single game.

Tyler Allgeier’s performance by the numbers

Allgeier had 29 carries for 266 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the victory — tying the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game by an individual.

Of his 266 rushing yards, 192 of them came after halftime.

Allgeier also scored three of his touchdowns in the second half and scored on runs of 1, 4, 49, 31 and 4 yards.

He averaged 9.2 yards per carry, including a long of 49 on a touchdown to start the third quarter, to lead the Cougars to a 385-yard rushing night.

This was Allgeier’s second 200-yard rushing game of the season, after running for 218 against Utah State.

Top five individual rushing games in BYU’s history

Here’s a look at the top five rushing games by an individual in school history:

