Friday, September 2, 2022 | 
When is the last time a BYU running back rushed for 200 yards in a game?

Tyler Allgeier had his best performance as a Cougar in a win over Virginia in 2021

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier looks for an opening during game against Virginia at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) looks for an opening as BYU and Virginia play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Oct. 30, 2021, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 266 yards in BYU’s 66-49 win over Virginia.

It was the last time a BYU running back rushed for 200 or more yards in a single game.

Tyler Allgeier’s performance by the numbers

  • Allgeier had 29 carries for 266 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the victory — tying the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game by an individual.
  • Of his 266 rushing yards, 192 of them came after halftime. 
  • Allgeier also scored three of his touchdowns in the second half and scored on runs of 1, 4, 49, 31 and 4 yards.
  • He averaged 9.2 yards per carry, including a long of 49 on a touchdown to start the third quarter, to lead the Cougars to a 385-yard rushing night.
  • This was Allgeier’s second 200-yard rushing game of the season, after running for 218 against Utah State.

Top five individual rushing games in BYU’s history

Here’s a look at the top five rushing games by an individual in school history:

  1. Jamaal Williams, 286 yards vs. Toledo, 2016.
  2. Eldon Fortie, 272 vs. George Washington, 1969.
  3. Tyler Allgeier, 266 vs. Virginia, 2021.
  4. Taysom Hill, 259 vs. Texas, 2013.
  5. Ronney Jenkins, 250 vs. San Jose State, 1998.

