When is the last time a BYU running back rushed for 200 yards in a game?

On Oct. 30, 2021, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 266 yards in BYU’s 66-49 win over Virginia.
It was the last time a BYU running back rushed for 200 or more yards in a single game.
Tyler Allgeier’s performance by the numbers
- Allgeier had 29 carries for 266 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the victory — tying the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game by an individual.
- Of his 266 rushing yards, 192 of them came after halftime.
- Allgeier also scored three of his touchdowns in the second half and scored on runs of 1, 4, 49, 31 and 4 yards.
- He averaged 9.2 yards per carry, including a long of 49 on a touchdown to start the third quarter, to lead the Cougars to a 385-yard rushing night.
- This was Allgeier’s second 200-yard rushing game of the season, after running for 218 against Utah State.
Top five individual rushing games in BYU’s history
Here’s a look at the top five rushing games by an individual in school history:
- Jamaal Williams, 286 yards vs. Toledo, 2016.
- Eldon Fortie, 272 vs. George Washington, 1969.
- Tyler Allgeier, 266 vs. Virginia, 2021.
- Taysom Hill, 259 vs. Texas, 2013.
- Ronney Jenkins, 250 vs. San Jose State, 1998.