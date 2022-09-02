Donovan Mitchell shares photo of himself in a Cavs jersey as a kid

About three hours after news broke Thursday that the Utah Jazz are trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell tweeted a photo that could make one wonder if the whole thing is destiny.

Alongside a now-famous photo of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst talking about the Jazz earlier this summer, Mitchell posted a picture of himself and his sister Jordan when they were young, both wearing NBA jerseys.

Donovan’s jersey? A Cavaliers one (Jordan is wearing a Toronto Raptors one. Both have their arms such that the jersey numbers are covered up).

Mitchell added a “relieved face” emoji.

Mitchell posted two other tweets on Thursday after the news broke, both quote tweeting new teammates of his (well, one is an old Jazz teammate, too).

The first was fellow Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland, and the second was Cavs backup guard Ricky Rubio, who was incredibly close to Mitchell during their two seasons together in Utah and has still worn Mitchell’s custom D.O.N. Issue shoe despite leaving for the Phoenix Suns in 2019.