How Donovan Mitchell (reportedly) reacted to being traded

When news broke Thursday that the Utah Jazz had traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell reportedly started screaming — but not in a bad way.

He was so excited about the makeup of the deal that he “went screaming around the golf course” he had been playing on.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who appeared on ESPN’s Cleveland radio station Friday morning to discuss the big trade.

“When (Mitchell) found out that (Evan) Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were not in the trade and neither was Kevin Love, he went screaming around the golf course (because) he was so excited,” Windhorst said.

Rather than trade those young stars, the Cavaliers gave up three other players and three unprotected first-round picks. The Jazz and Cavs also agreed to two pick swaps, as the Deseret News reported.

Windhorst said Friday that it made sense for Mitchell to be excited since the Cavaliers now have four young, all-star level players locked in.

As news of the trade circulated Thursday, Mitchell shared an excited tweet from his new teammate, Garland. He also tweeted a photo of himself as a child wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.