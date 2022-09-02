‘Pornography destroyed my family,’ Kanye West said in a now deleted Instagram post

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye West said that “Hollywood is a giant brothel.” West also revealed that “pornography destroyed my family.” He stated that he deals with an addiction to it and that he believes that Instagram promotes pornography.

He concluded his post, “Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” referring to two of his children.

Rapper Kanye West Reveals His Porn Addiction Destroyed His Family, Kanye West admitted to having an addiction to porn, saying it “destroyed” his familyhttps://t.co/GQPTHYbFy3 pic.twitter.com/Sw56MWrLFO — Pristine Network (@pristine_n1) September 2, 2022

West also stated, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do.” According to Cinema Blend, West deleted this post, along with other posts that called out businesses like Gap.

What is a pornography addiction?

According to Insider, the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders,” fifth edition, does not classify pornography and sex addictions as a psychological disorder. The DSM-5 does recognize addiction to gambling, alcohol, drugs and online gaming.

One study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology concluded, “People may report feeling addicted to pornography or sexual behavior for various reasons, but morality and moral distress seem to be key parts of why individuals might think they are addicted to pornography or sexual behavior.”

But others believe that pornography can be an addiction. The University of Texas at Dallas lists signs of pornography addiction and says, “Viewing pornography can become compulsive and develop into an addiction. ... People who develop an addiction spend increasing amounts of time using pornography and often progress to more extreme material despite negative consequences.”

How does pornography impact family relationships?

In a study published by The Journal of Treatment and Prevention that reviewed much of the research on this topic, Jill C. Manning concludes, “Internet pornography is altering the social and sexual landscape. Although there is much more to learn about this process in greater specificity regarding marriages and families, the research currently available indicates many negative trends.”

In a different study titled, “A Historical and Empirical Review of Pornography and Romantic Relationships,” Kyler Rasmussen found that pornography can:



Reduce commitment.

Increase appeal of alternative relationships.

Increase acceptance of infidelity.

Reduce sexual satisfaction.

Rasmussen noted that pornography’s impact on sexual aggression is mixed.

Another study published in 2020 found that describing noncompulsive use of pornography as compulsive could increase negative effects on an individual. This study, published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Fidelity, also indicated that research shows pornography use can be correlated with higher levels of depression and anxiety.

The study’s authors listed several ways that pornography usage could impact family relationships including:



Negative attitudes toward fidelity.

Negative impact on women’s emotional health.

Negative impacts on marriage quality overall.