Is McDonald’s bringing back all-day breakfast? Here’s the truth

The internet is wondering whether McDonald’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day again.

The burger chain made changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began. To simplify service, all-day breakfast wasn’t available all day anymore. But this hasn’t stopped customers from hoping that the previous offerings come back.

On Thursday, a Twitter user screenshotted a McDonald’s press release that said that all-day breakfast would come back on October 6, per CNBC.

The release told customers to mark their calendars as the fast-food chain makes history again.

Except, the press release in question is from 2015. A McDonald’s representative confirmed that the release was, in fact, from years ago when the chain originally created the all-day breakfast options, the report stated.

That doesn’t mean breakfast isn’t coming back. Those menu items are often the most profitable because of “lower food costs, higher drink purchases and food attachment,” Alicia Kelso wrote for Forbes.

For McDonald’s, that means 25% of their overall sales, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said in March this year, per the report.

But CNBC states that the return of the all-day breakfast is highly unlikely, especially as McDonald’s franchisees are unhappy with changes to ownership terms and express a lack of confidence in the CEO and U.S. president.

Either way, you can still get the delicious sausage, egg muffins and hashbrowns if you wake up early enough and make it to McDonald’s before the cut-off, which is usually 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.

