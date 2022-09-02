Jane Fonda reveals her diagnosis: ‘This is a very treatable cancer’

“Grace and Frankie” actress Jane Fonda announced difficult and personal news to her followers on Friday.

Fonda said in a statement posted via Instagram that she’s been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has started chemotherapy treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” the 84-year-old star said, adding that she’s lucky to have health insurance and the best doctors on the case.

“I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this,” she said. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

Fonda took the opportunity to point out that there isn’t enough discourse on what causes cancer, such as fossil fuels.

The chemotherapy will continue for six months. This type of cancer impacts the lymphatic system where “white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body,” according to Mayo Clinic.

For now, Fonda said she has been managing well and she doesn’t intend for the diagnosis to interfere with her work in fighting climate change.

Fonda turns 85 in December. After wrapping up Netflix’s “Frankie and Grace,” the Oscar-winning actress announced the creation of the Jane Fonda Climate PAC earlier this year.

According to The Hill, she was arrested multiple times in 2019 during climate change protests in Washington.

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

“The midterms are looming,” she added, “and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

