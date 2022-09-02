Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 2, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Donovan Mitchell posts thank you message on Instagram as he leaves the Utah Jazz

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Donovan Mitchell posts thank you message on Instagram as he leaves the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during a game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. A little more than 24 hours after news broke that he will be traded by the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell took to Instagram to share a message of thankfulness for his five years with the Jazz.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A little more than 24 hours after news broke that he will be traded by the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell took to Instagram to share a message of thankfulness for his five years with the Jazz.

Related

“Thank you for the memories and the incredible times…,” Mitchell wrote, adding, “you guys watched me grow up on and off the floor… Coach Quin thank you for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to lead this team for the past 5 years!! Love”

Included in a post was a photo of Mitchell urging the Vivint Arena crowd, as well as a video from immediately after the Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2018 playoffs in Mitchell’s rookie season.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Grading the Donovan Mitchell trade from every angle
Looking back at some of Donovan Mitchell’s top moments as a Jazzman — as shared by fans
‘It’s full on fire sale time.’ Will Conley and Bogdanovic be traded next?
How Donovan Mitchell (reportedly) reacted to being traded
Donovan Mitchell shares photo of himself in a Cavs jersey as a kid
Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith is not happy about the Donovan Mitchell trade