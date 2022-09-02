Donovan Mitchell posts thank you message on Instagram as he leaves the Utah Jazz

A little more than 24 hours after news broke that he will be traded by the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell took to Instagram to share a message of thankfulness for his five years with the Jazz.

“Thank you for the memories and the incredible times…,” Mitchell wrote, adding, “you guys watched me grow up on and off the floor… Coach Quin thank you for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to lead this team for the past 5 years!! Love”

Included in a post was a photo of Mitchell urging the Vivint Arena crowd, as well as a video from immediately after the Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2018 playoffs in Mitchell’s rookie season.

