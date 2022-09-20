Tuesday night was the finale of season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette”, and the question on everyone’s mind is: Was it a happily ever after?

Erich Schwer proposed to “The Bachelorette” Gabby Windey on the last episode of the the show. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Are ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer still together?

Yes. Schwer proposed to Windey in Mexico on the last episode of the show. The couple said during their interview on the “After the Final Rose” segment of the show that there has been challenges since leaving the show but that they are very happy together.

Who is Erich Schwer on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’?

Erich Schwer is a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey. Fun facts about Schwer from his ABC bio include:



“Erich has no interest in going to an escape room.”

“Erich dreams of seeing the Northern Lights in person.”

“Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer sit together in the “After the Final Rose” special in the show’s finale. ABC/Craig Sjodin

What happened with Erich Schwer on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’?

Windey and Schwer hit it off early in the show, with Windey selecting him as one of her first one-on-one dates. The pair continued to fall in love, culminating to saying “I love you,” to each other, after Schwer introduced Windey to his family during the hometown dates. Schwer has terminal cancer, and has since passed away, according to People Magazine.

Zach Shallcross, one of the men who was competing for fellow “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia’s heart, will be “The Bachelor” in the 27th season of the show.

Windey premiered as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, Sept. 19 exclusively on Disney+.