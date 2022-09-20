Tuesday night was the finale of season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette”, and the question is: was there a fairytale ending? Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Tino Franco is the last man left for Rachel Recchia. The couple told each other they loved each other in the week of hometowns. ABC

Are ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco still together?

They are not still together.

Recchia said on the interview during the live “After the Final Rose” segment of the finale that Franco cheated on her after the couple went through “difficult times.” The couple met in person to talk the situation out, but ultimately, Recchia decided they should go their separate ways.

Who is Tino Franco on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’?

Tino Franco is a 27-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California.

Fun facts about Franco from his ABC bio include:

“Tino enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal.”

“Tino says 90% of what he eats is meat.”

“Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco discuss their relationship on “After the Final Rose” finale episode. ABC/Craig Sjodin

What happened with Tino Franco on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’?

Franco became an early frontrunner for Recchia. She gave him the first impression rose on the first night of the show.

He continued to be a frontrunner throughout the show until the final episode when he was the last man left on her side. She told him, “You are the only one here. It’s you. I’ve been so excited to tell you.”

The relationship turmoil came after the show, and Recchia told her fellow “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey that he told her he cheated on her but wanted to still go on the last episode of the show together.

Zach Shallcross, one of the men who was competing for Recchia’s heart, will be “The Bachelor” in the 27th season of the show.