High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Mountain Ridge, Viewmont earn key region victories

A first half goal from Abby Schofield and a shutout from Madi Paulsen was enough for the Titans to secure yet another Region 1 win Tuesday afternoon. The win improved the Titans to 7-2 in region play, where they currently sit in a three-way tie with Davis and Farmington.

“Great group of girls. Talented and hardworking. We’re definitely working hard to gel together for this final push for a region title and a state playoff run. Not our best game and felt a little off rhythm, but pleased that we got the win and the shutout,” Syracuse head coach Taylor Allen said.

The win was Allen’s 100th career win (ninth coach in Utah history to accomplish that feat).

After trailing four goals to none, the Lions flipped a switch, scoring four unanswered goals in regulation — all netted by Cat Miller — to force overtime. With the game eventually needing a shootout to determine a winner, Maeser used the momentum it had built during its rally to win the shootout 3-2 and improve to 7-3 on the year.

Alice Watson recorded key saves in overtime and in the shootout to help guide the Lions to the win.

“Our girls never gave up, and threw themselves into every tackle,” Maeser head coach Dustin Simmons said. “After recovering from the worst 20 minutes of soccer we’ve ever played, our girls mentally reset and buckled down.”

With a two-game lead atop the Region 3 standings, Mountain Ridge found itself in an extra-time battle with Herriman, which was looking to make the region race a little more interesting.

But Paige Bayles had different plans in the final minutes of overtime when she fired home the game-winning shot from 40 yards out. Thanks to the goal, the Sentinels improved to 8-0 in region play and remained in the Region 3 driver’s seat.

“We were in a dogfight today against Herriman! They had a great game plan and executed it great. They wouldn’t let us play our typical possession style with their high pressure defense so we had to change formations and change the way we attacked them. This season has been about facing adversity and how we can handle it and today was no different. I’m really proud of the girls for the win today,” Mountain Ridge head coach Jeremy King said.

Though undefeated Bonneville looks to be the cream of the crop in Region 5 — and possibly all of 5A for that matter — the battle for possession of the region’s second-place spot was on the line on Tuesday, as Viewmont and Woods Cross squared off for the second time this season.

Despite losing 3-1 in the earlier matchup, the Vikings got the better of the Wildcats this time around, as they secured the one-goal victory on the road. Kaylee Garlick and Katie Wersland notched the goals for Viewmont. The win gave the Vikings (9-4) a one-game lead over Woods Cross (8-5) in the Region 5 standings.

“Our girls played well tonight. It is always difficult to play Woods Cross, because they are always well coached and play very hard, but our girls came to play. We have really been focusing on playing hard and playing as a group, and it paid off tonight, but we know we still have a lot of work left to do,” Viewmont head coach Spencer Keddington said.

Presley Ray’s 11th goal of the season propelled American Fork to its 12th victory of the season. Sophomore keeper Sarah Mathis also notched her eighth shutout of the season, as the Cavemen look to shorten the gap between them and undefeated Lone Peak, who sit two games ahead in the Region 4 standings.

The two sides will square off for the second time this season in one week’s time — a matchup that will all but determine the winner of the region.

“We played a very motivated Corner Canyon team tonight. It was their senior night and they really came out ready to play. All season these girls have been motivated to have a great season and have fun doing it. Everyone shows up and supports each other every day. We are still working on things and we never settle. We really have a great group of kids that take one day at a time, one game at a time,” American Fork head coach Derek Dunn said.

